Bear Grylls Poses With Novak Djokovic and David Beckham at the Wimbledon Championships: “Never Give Up”

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is busy defending his title at the Wimbledon Championships. He was recently spotted with an interesting individual post his second round match against Jordan Thompson.

British adventurer Bear Grylls was spotted posing for a picture with the 36-year-old Djokovic. It was the first time they have come across each other. Interestingly, there was another sporting legend in that picture, David Beckham.

Prominent Figures Watch Novak Djokovic

It was a nice sight to see these three individuals of such great stature together in one frame. The adventurer was flashing a neat black suit with the Serb in the centre and the footballing icon on the other side. It wasn’t the first time Grylls was visiting the All England Club.

Grylls received an invitation from the organizers and accepted it willingly. He also congratulated Djokovic on the success he has had so far. The 49-year-old also sported a moustache, something that people have not seen him possess.

Coming to the match, Djokovic did not waste much time, finishing the match in straight sets. Although, his opponent served accurately, it left the Serb unfazed. In the end, the seven-time champion won 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Following that win, Novak booked a spot in the third round, in which, he faced a familiar foe, Stan Wawrinka. Despite all their gruesome matches in the past, this time around it proved to be a relatively easy one for the former World No.1.

In the first couple of sets, Stan won just four games. However, he did put on a fight in the third set, taking it to a tiebreaker. The match ended with a scoreline 6-3 6-1 7-6(5).

Matches Get Tougher With Each Round Passing

Djokovic is scheduled to compete against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. These players are familiar with each other having played five times so far. Unsurprisingly, all those results have gone in the favor of the 23-time Major winner.

They have competed at the All England Club in the past, which ended in four sets. They will be playing on Sunday. The match is scheduled to place on the Centre Court at should begin at 5pm local time.

It is the third match of the day to be played on the court. Djokovic is just four wins away from winning his eight title at the Wimbledon Championships.