Ben Shelton Comes up With Out-Of-The-Box, Funny Reaction for Fans Online After Winning Houston Open Title

Rising star Ben Shelton has been showing off his skills online and offline since winning the Houston Open. After lifting the trophy at home, he tweeted about being disappointed with the timing of his finals. Shelton’s match collided with the NCAA final between South Carolina and Lowa in women’s basketball. The fans couldn’t agree more with his opinion as they, too, got along with Shelton with funny reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shelton faced Frances Tiafoe in the final, as it was the pair’s first meeting on clay. Tiafoe had lost to Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. The same intensity filled with fun was seen on the courts at Houston.

The 21-year-old served 11 aces and only lost nine points on his first serve during the match. Shelton broke Tiafoe’s serve twice in the match and used his forehands to finish the long points.

Advertisement

The world No.23 stood behind the baseline in the majority of the points. Tiafoe started coming at the net more frequently towards the second set but could not unleash as many winners from his groundstrokes as Shelton. His returns on serve gave Shelton plenty of time to hit perfect volleys.

After two hours and 16 minutes, Shelton defeated Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. He became the youngest winner at Houston since 19-year-old Andy Roddick won the title in 2002. Shelton will now celebrate his second ATP career title win and can also now watch the NCAA women’s basketball final.

Ben Shelton confesses love for NCAA sports after Houston Open win

Shelton was riding high on emotions after capturing his first clay court title at Houston. Apart from sharing his feelings about the win, the young American confessed his love for NCAA sports. He had earlier shared his love for NCAA and how much the elite eight showdown matter to him.

World No.14 posted stories on Instagram praising Caitlin Clark during her performance against the LSU Tigers. Shelton compared Clark to Stephen Curry after she carried Lowa into the semifinals. He was unhappy about missing the finals of the NCAA women’s basketball.

Clark-led Lowa lost the match against the South Carolina Gamecocks 75-87. While the US fans were expecting Lowa to take the title, Shelton made up for the loss with his win at Houston. A former NCAA court winner, he ensured that the winning spirit continued at the Houston Open.