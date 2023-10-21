Ben Shelton Names Japan Open Quarterfinalist Against Whom Winning in 2023 Changed His Career Trajectory

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton is aiming for a fine finish to his 2023 season. The American had an excellent US Open before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Now, Shelton has made it to a rare ATP event final. While talking in an official press conference in Tokyo, Shelton credited his win over Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the Australian Open 2023 to change the course of his career.

Shelton is currently ranked 19th in the world and would look to gain 500 points in the ATP tournament in Tokyo. The American is set to make it into the top 15 of the ATP rankings and win his maiden ATP Masters title to go with it. It is fair to say that with no top seed left in Tokyo, Shelton is the overwhelming favorite to take the Cup back home.

Shelton grateful for Australian Open 2023 experience

Ben Shelton’s career really took off at the Australian Open in 2023. That was Shelton’s first major tournament as a professional tennis player and he made the most of the opportunity very well. His third-round win over Australian Alexei Popyrin was a confidence boost that propelled him to greater heights. Now a well known figure throughout the world, the American still credits AO 2023 for the learnings.

“ I think so far I’ve had a pretty good year in terms of that I think the biggest highlight for me this year was playing in the Australian Open for the first time and having to play an Australian guy in front of a big crowd that was against me and you know handling my nerves well, multiple matches in a row, being able to go five sets..last five sets which I hadn’t done before in my career and I kind of proved to myself that you know I was fit enough to compete in Grand Slams and mentally tough enough to play in front of big crowds. So I think that was something that I gained a lot of confidence from this year.”

The American further admitted that he did not enjoy tennis and only enjoyed it when he was winning. The 21-year-old added that he was happy to play other sports as well but eventually got back into tennis.

Ben Shelton net worth and prize money earnings

The American has an estimated net worth of over USD $2 million. Shelton’s net worth is primarily derived from the prize money he has received over his career. Ben Shelton has won $972,224 in prize money thus far in 2023. Meanwhile, his total career prize money is $1,425,487.

Some other endorsements for the American include On, a Swiss firm who sponsor his sneakers. Roger Federer and Iga Swiatek are also brand ambassadors of On. Meanwhile, the Japanese company Yonex sponsors the American’s tennis equipment.