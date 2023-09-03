“Best Sports Villain”: Most Iconic & Funny Daniil Medvedev Moments at US Open

Daniil Medvedev has once again taken the tennis world by storm with his unapologetic interviews and conduct at the US Open. Medvedev’s relationship with the enthusiastic New York crowd has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, filled with moments of conflict and camaraderie, ensuring that he was always one of the most entertaining figures at the tournament.

The Russian has had his share of trouble with the New York crowd from asking them to ‘Shut Up’ to appreciating them booing him in matches. The 2021 US Open champion has had a love-hate relationship with the New York crowd and it has developed into a rivalry of its own.

Medvedev’s entertaining US Open legacy

Daniil Medvedev, a self proclaimed hard court specialist, has enjoyed success at the US Open. The Russian has often been the underdog when facing crowd favorites like Djokovic and Nadal and has enjoyed being the villain to the New York crowd.

In his on-court interview after his latest win, Medvedev left fans and spectators in splits when he exclaimed “Vamos vamos vamos!” mocking a spectator in the stadium. His playful nod to the Spanish phrase caught everyone off guard and left everyone with a smile on their face.

This was not the first time that the Russian had gotten into a war or words with the US Open crowd. In 2019, the Russian thanked the fans for booing him and admitted it gave him to motivation to win his game. Medvedev even said he would have lost the match if not for the constant boos by the New York crowd.

The Russian won his first US Open in 2021 after beating the favorite Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In the tournament yet again dominated by Medvedev’s arguments with the crowd, the Russian did a unique celebration after winning the final. Medvedev did a ‘dead fish’ celebration and hysterically laid still on the court acting dead before shaking his hand with Novak Djokovic, leaving people in splits.

More recently, the Russian was seen arguing with a spectator in the crowd when she was walking while the Russian was ready to serve, Medvedev was visibly upset and asked her if she was ‘stupid’ to which the lady responded with a flying kiss. This was the latest encounter in this rivalry between Medvedev and the US crowd.

Fans join in on the fun

As Medvedev continues his US Open journey, fans can’t help but be captivated by his authenticity and wit. His interactions with the crowd, whether contentious or comedic, make each match an unforgettable experience. The tennis fans are enjoying his love-hate relationship with the US Open crowd.

Daniil Medvedev’s relationship with the US Open crowd is a story of conflict, comedy, and camaraderie. Whether he’s at odds with the spectators or sharing a laugh with them, one thing remains constant – Medvedev’s ability to entertain and surprise. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the Medvedev saga, knowing that, win or lose, he will always provide a show worth watching.