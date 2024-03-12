All About Head Revolt Pro 4.5s Shoes Taylor Fritz Chose For Indian Wells 2024 After Nike Shoes Fiasco at Australian Open

After putting an end to his 8-year relationship with Nike recently (he signed with the brand in 2016), Taylor Fritz was seen wearing Head shoes ahead of the Indian Wells 2024. As seen in the embed below, Fritz was rocking the all-black Head Revolt Pro 4.5s in a practice session at the Tennis Paradise.

Advertisement

According to Head’s official website, the Revolt Pro 4.5s is specifically made to provide ‘stability’ and ‘flexibility’. Further, the shoe is ideal for ‘aggressive baseliners who are tough on footwear as well as opponents’.

Advertisement

Interested fans who want to don the same shoes as Fritz will need to spend almost $130-140 USD for the shoes. The shoes are available in multiple online retail shops and are also located in Head outlets all across the United States and Canada. Exact details and addresses for these shops are available on the store locator on Head’s website.

Interestingly, Taylor Fritz discontinued his relationship with Nike after the disaster in the Australian Open 2024. During Fritz‘s Round of 16 clash against Fabio Marozsan, his Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Shoes had a large hole in them and the laces also kept breaking. Due to the $130 shoes’ poor quality, the American suffered ankle pain.

While he did manage to overcome the Hungarian, the injury acted like a huge setback during his quarterfinal tie against Novak Djokovic. Now, Taylor Fritz is sponsored by Head for both his racquets and shoes.

Taylor Fritz has joined the Hugo Boss family

While it seems as though Taylor Fritz has selected to wear Head’s shoes, he recently signed an apparel sponsorship deal with Hugo Boss. As per the press release, the 26-year-old will also put on the German label’s clothes for “official events, red-carpet moments, and interviews”.

Advertisement

Taylor Fritz, who joins Matteo Berrettini as the tennis star to represent the brand, spoke about his excitement to begin this new relationship.

“I’m excited to join the BOSS family. In both my tennis career and my personal life, I strive to deliver 110%, embrace new challenges, and stay true to myself – so I’m inspired by the brand’s values of living a self-determined life and ‘being your own BOSS,’” Fritz said.

Taylor Fritz would love to kickstart his relationship with Boss on a successful note, winning the Indian Wells 2024. So far, the hometown hero has had a solid performance, defeating Alejandro Tabilo and Sebastian Baez in straight sets. However, he will face a big challenge in the upcoming Round of 16, going up against Denmark’s Holger Rune.