“Carlos Alcaraz Would DESTROY Becker”: Nick Kyrgios & Fans Have Heated Discourse on Djokovic’s Ex-Coach Comments

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain waiting on Daniil Medvedev between games in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports, Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker recently said players have figured out how to effectively combat Carlos Alcaraz, leading to his slide in results. Novak Djokovic’s former coach claimed the Spaniard’s development has halted while his peers have continued to grow. However, Nick Kyrgios disagrees with the German and even triggered a debate on X (formerly Twitter) with a sarcastic and scathing reply.

Becker stated that while Alcaraz continues to play great tennis, others have adapted to his gameplay and know how to counter him. A popular fan page posted his statement on X, to which Kyrgios replied saying Alcaraz will ‘destroy’ Becker in a game of tennis.

Fans had a heated discussion over Becker’s claims and Kyrgios’ retort. Some agreed with the retired icon with one-word replies reading ‘true’ or ‘correct’. Others sounded their agreement with the six-time Grand Slam winner in a more vocal fashion.

One fan drew a parallel to Rafael Nadal hitting a similar wall during his early days. However, the fan said the veteran Spaniard evolved his gameplay to stay at the top, just as Alcaraz should.

A couple of users disagreed with Kyrgios slamming Becker and supported the latter’s words.

The Australian was also criticized for disrespecting the German. Fans mentioned Becker’s achievements, saying he understands tennis better than Kyrgios.

The majority, however, disagreed with Becker. Most pointed out that Alcaraz is still young, claiming he will keep getting better even if opponents learn how to face him.

One user remarked no one other than Djokovic has aptly countered Alcaraz.

What Boris Becker said about Carlos Alcaraz that kicked up a storm among fans

Becker said Alcaraz’s achievements like winning Wimbledon and becoming World No.1 indicate he is playing at a high level. However, he added that the difficult part is maintaining this level. He believed other players have realized that playing Alcaraz once gives an idea of his gameplay and he becomes beatable.

Becker said now that players can counter the two-time Grand Slam winner, he will probably try different training methods before the new season commences.

“Other players have developed and Alcaraz hasn’t. He continues to play fantastic tennis. I love watching him play tennis at its best with his footwork, his variation, his serve and his forehand. But the top players have adapted to this and know how to counter it. I’m convinced that Alcaraz will now train something new or different with Juan Carlos Ferrero in the winter and improve.”