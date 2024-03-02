"There Should Be More Defaults... What a Childish Way of Thinking!" - Alexander Bublik Faces Disconnect From Fans After Controversial Comments on Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik were engaged in a thrilling semi-final clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 on March 1. However, things unravelled in the third set when Rublev was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior. Despite getting the victory, Alexander Bublik jumped to the defense of Rublev and admitted that he felt the Russian was unlucky to get defaulted.

Speaking in his post match conference, Alexander Bublik said that he was disappointed that Rublev was defaulted and backed him by saying that the players are often under pressure. The Kazakh star felt that the line umpire could have been lenient on the Russian and avoided his disqualification. However, this response by Bublik was matched with a mixed response. While some tennis fans backed Bublik, others felt that Rublev’s disqualification was warranted due to his actions.

In the deciding set in their semi-final, Andrey Rublev lost a point after making an unforced error when the line judge should have called one of Alexander Bublik’s shots out instead in their rally. Rublev then screamed in the face of the line judge before taking his seat. During the break, the match referee disqualified Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, Rublev was adamant that he did not say anything wrong to the referee. Even Bublik took Rublev’s side and said that he was happy to continue to play. All this drama resulted in Bublik qualifying for the final.

Fans divided over Alexander Bublik statement on Andrey Rublev

Tennis fans have not taken to the Alexander Bublik’s statement well. The Kazakh star hinted at saying that the life of a tennis player is tough but the fans believe that the tennis stars have everything they need. Both Bublik and Andrey Rublev have earned a lot of money and are constantly competing at the top of the rankings. However, it is the players in the lower rankings that struggle to make a living.

A famous tennis journalist, Mario Bocarrdi, posted a tweet slamming Bublik for his statement and that was met by mixed response too. A large part of the tennis community felt that lower ranked players face tougher situations then these tennis stars as they are paid less. Many also felt that people from other walks of life in different parts of the world need to work harder and for lesser pay to make a living in much difficult conditions and not much of luxury around them. There are people who have much higher stakes to deal and live with, than just being a top tennis player.

There are claims that Bublik defending Rublev is childish and the fact that the Russian’s behavior cannot be defended especially all the time, so such defaults should happen more often. While Bublik has been lauded by his fans or some neutrals for saying that he wouldn’t have minded continuing the match, this statement perhaps is suicidal of sorts since by ‘you’, he seemingly took a shot at journalists, critics and fans slamming Rublev.