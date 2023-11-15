Coco Gauff Effect? New Balance Tennis Shoes For Women Draws Massive Interest in Nike’s Stronghold, Oregon

Coco Gauff could arguably be considered the most popular player in the United States at the moment. As per multiple media reports, Gauff’s matches attracted the maximum viewership at the US Open 2023, even more than Novak Djokovic. And Coco Gauff winning the Grand Slam seems to be a huge shot in the arm for one of her sponsors, New Balance. Many products in the New Balance Tennis shoes for women range are in high demand.

Gauff adorned the New Balance Coco CG1 signature sneakers in the US Open 2023 final. Those sneakers are worth $170 on the official New Balance website. Remarkably, this price is relatively greater in the United States than sneakers that On, the Swiss shoe brand has customised for Roger Federer.

Recently, the popular fashion magazine, Vogue came up with the 36 best sneakers for women in the market. Two of the New Balance tennis shoes for women made it to that list. At No.5 is the New Balance 550 Leather Sneakers in the range of $100-$170. It is considered to be one of the most comfortable among all the brand’s shoes in the same category and price range. Another one is the New Balance MR530 Sneakers in Turtledove and Gold Metallic in that list, which is worth $100 on FRWD.

Now, what is interesting is that the latest range of the New Balance tennis shoes of women has attracted the most interest in the 9th largest state of the United States, Oregon. And it is well-known that Oregon is the stronghold of the brand which is New Balance’s biggest rival and another homegrown one, Nike. Although Nike recently filed a case against New Balance for apparently copying their ‘patented’ Flyknit technology which allows shoe manufacturers to make more comfortable uppers in shoes with less usage of materials, saving costs in the process.

However, that update has not seemed to dampen interest amongst American consumers in Oregon especially when it comes to demanding for most New Balance tennis shoes for women especially. New Balance is known for its comfort and quality, which its competitors have not matched according to many. In the United States alone, New Balance has 10% of the market share amongst athletic shoe brands, while in 2022 its brand awareness stood at 83% amongst sports audiences, according to reports from Statista and RunRepeat. In the last 5 years, the brand has been able to divide its men’s and women’s consumers at exactly 50 percent each.

New Balance Tennis Shoes for Women: Coco Gauff sponsorship and where it is available in Oregon

The Coco Gauff sponsorship deal has certainly helped hiked interest in the New Balance Tennis Shoes for Women range. Reportedly, before 2023 itself, Coco Gauff had a deal with New Balance worth an estimated $1 million per year. And that figure has increased as she agreed to a multi-year, multi-million deal extension this year.

When it comes to the New Balance Tennis Shoes for Women range in Oregon, this is available at the Shoe Mill chain of stores. The branches where they keep the shoes are – Bridgeport Village, Cascade Station, Washington Square, Clackamas Promenade, Gresham Station and Salem Center. The price range is from $64 upto $180. New Balance has a store of its own in Portland too at 7385 SW Bridgeport Road, Tigard where curbside pickup is available as well. The one and only and exclusive store is known for having its 3D scanning foot technology to customise shoes as per foot arch, size and other factors and requirements.