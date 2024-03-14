Coco Gauff Reveals Her Pick of Best Moment at Oscars 2024, Makes Hilarious Ryan Gosling Remark: WATCH

Coco Gauff marked her 20th birthday by blazing past Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the Indian Wells 2024. After the match, she shared her thoughts on the Oscars 2024, saying she was not surprised with how Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominated the awards. She revealed Ryan Gosling’s iconic performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie was her favourite part of the evening.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after her win, Gauff remarked Oppenheimer was a great movie, and it was no surprise that it won multiple Oscars. She admitted hoping for Barbie to bag an award or two, at least in the technical departments.

“I wasn’t really surprised, and I only thought that Barbie would win some more for, like, costume and production design and set design. But other than that, I mean, I’m not really surprised by everything that happened. Oppenheimer was a great film, and Barbie was as well.”

“My favourite part of the Oscars was definitely the Ryan Gosling… I’m just kidding. I watched that, like a couple of times and Simu Liu also doing it, being a part of it was crazy, and then Slash on the guitar, it was like a whole thing, which I thought was definitely the best moment of the Oscars. And also, I’m a huge Billie Eilish fan, so I was really happy to see her take her second Oscar.”

Coco Gauff, amid giggles, said her favourite segment of the entire ceremony was Ryan Gosling performing his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie. Other celebrities like Barbie co-star Simu Liu, musician Mark Ronson, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash also joined him. Gauff said it was ‘crazy’ to see them all together. The 2023 US Open champion also revealed her joy in seeing Billie Eilish bag a second Oscar.

Gauff is not the only one to be enamoured by Gosling’s enthralling performance at the Oscars. Decked in all pink following the movie’s theme, the Canadian actor stole the show at the awards event.

As her popularity rises, Coco Gauff reveals she would not mind more acting gigs

American tennis has been desperately looking for the next Serena Williams for some time now. Not only in terms of tennis but also in off-court popularity. After a couple of false dawns, they now seem to have an apt candidate in Coco Gauff. After a few years of showing promise, she elevated her game to the next level last year. Her 2023 US Open win made her a global star, and an American celebrity.

Fans will hope she sustains this momentum and becomes the next superstar American tennis needs. Gauff is already among the popular names among the youth and on social media. She recently featured on the cover of Vogue.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, she revealed she spends a lot of time on TikTok. However, with the app under legislative trouble and facing a possible ban in the USA, she said she may have to find other ways to utilise her time. The hosts asked whether she would be inclined towards acting or singing. The World No.3 replied she recently acted in a cameo for a Netflix show that, contrary to expectations, was not Break Point.

“You know I did a little acting for All-American Homecoming. I did do an episode for that, and it is on Netflix. So yeah, I kind of made a thing and I was like, oh, I’m on Netflix, I’m going to be on Netflix. And everybody thought it was Break Point. But no, it was for that.”

Coco Gauff said she did not act well, and neither can she sing well. She mentioned she had a guitar which she would try to learn. However, she was not keen on it as it would mean cutting her long nails. She said if she had to pick singing or acting, she would go with the latter.

“So, I wasn’t a very good actor and I definitely can’t sing. My dad got me a guitar for Christmas for some reason, so I’m going to try to learn that. But I’m not very good. And I like to have nails, so it might not work out. But, I would say if I had to choose one, I would say actor. I think I would do a little bit better. That’s still bad though.”