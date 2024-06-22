Did Alexis Ohanian Smartly Rubbish Rumors of Separation with Serena Williams?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are possibly one of the most high-profile couples in the sporting world. They attract a lot of attention to their stardom and following on social media. However, there is a rumor floating around that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian could be heading for a separation after nearly 7 years of marriage.

But instead of reacting in any way to it, it seems as if Ohanian tried to cleverly answer this by sharing a post from the Los Angeles Times. The news publication wrote a story on how Serena and Alexis are playing a pivotal role in galvanising women’s sports in the city and the United States through their partnerships in LAGC and Angel City FC, which are golf and soccer franchises respectively.

Alexis Ohanian is very much in love with Serena Williams going by his latest Instagram story! What rumors are going around then? pic.twitter.com/FKKumDv1wj — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) June 22, 2024

In the article, Alexis Ohanian said that buying women’s sports team is a way of honoring his legendary wife, who has fought throughout her professional life and even after retirement, for pay equality for women. With this, Ohanian would be hoping quash all such ridiculous rumors about them.

In the past few days, news about Serena Williams separating from her husband started garnering traction. Although it’s all hearsay and unsubstantiated from any credible source, certain factors have been indicative of the same according to many.

Eagle-eyed media personnel and online fans have spotted Williams without her wedding ring at recent public events. This gave rise to rumors of separation, which was further intensified by her recent New York Times interview. In it, Williams spoke about her documentary and opened up about various aspects of her life.

She mentioned her daughters, her sister Venus Williams, and even her father Richard while also touching upon her life post-retirement. Strangely, she didn’t mention Alexis Ohanian’s name even once. While this could be a very normal thing, where his name didn’t come up, it certainly didn’t help in quashing those rumors.

However, Serena Williams is in a happy space nowadays, which makes these rumors baseless and untrue. They also seem to be very much still in love with each other and are doting parents to their daughters. With Alexis being a hands-on dad, it takes off a huge burden from Serena, who can enjoy her retirement life.

Did Serena Williams Find Peace and Fulfillment After Retirement?

Serena Williams retired in 2022, after more than two decades of dominance as a professional tennis player. Her life was mostly overshadowed by her career, something her father pushed her towards and desperately wanted for her. Starting in the late 1990s, Serena Williams was solely focused on playing hard, intense tennis. It eventually reaped heavily in rewards for her.

Therefore, when she retired after playing for so long, it wasn’t easy for her. Thankfully, she was already well-rounded in her life with family and friends who loved and supported her.

Hence, Serena Williams had to lot to look forward to in her domestic life after retirement. But she never lost her strong, independent identity. Williams stayed deeply involved in fashion, business, entrepreneurial activities, and much more.

Owing to such a busy life away from home, fans might sometimes think the worst when it comes to her marriage. But it is always better to hear from them officially than to spread unfounded rumors.