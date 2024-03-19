Simona Halep Miami Open 2024 Draw: Comeback Queen Expected Not to Go Past Round of 32

Simona Halep is set to make a comeback to professional tennis for the first time since US Open 2022. The Romanian star has won he battle against alleged drug use and is now set to return to court. Halep won her case after she was banned for doping in 2022, now, the Romanian star is cleared to play and join the ATP Tour.

Despite being allowed to make a comeback being a wildcard, Halep will not have an easy start. The former World No.1 has been handed a very tough draw at the Miami Open. The Romanian star will face Paula Badosa in the first round as she would look for her first win since 2022.

A win would potentially set up a blockbuster clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. The Belarusian star will be one of the favorites for the tournament if she makes it despite her boyfriend passing away tragically on Monday evening.

In the third round, Simona Halep could face Caroline Wozniacki before setting up a fourth round clash with Liudmila Samsonova. However, Halep is unlikely to beat a resurgent Wozniacki even if she pulls off an upset against Sabalenka or defeats her replacement.

The run till the quarter-final promises to be a tough one for Halep and she would have to play out of her skin to get the win. The Romanian will be rusty having not played professionally for more than 18 months, however, Halep will be motivated to make a name for herself in the tennis world again.

Also, if the Romanian makes it to the quarterfinals, she will face Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng or Victoria Azarenka. Halep and Azarenka have enjoyed a rivalry over the years, with Halep leading Azarenka 3-2 on head-to-head. A potential semi-final clash against Elena Rybakina or Maria Sakkari could play out in the semi-final. In the final, Halep could face top seed Iga Swiatek or American sensation Coco Gauff.

Here is the complete draw of Simona Halep as she aims to make a comeback on tour for the first time since 2022 :

First Round – Paula Badosa

Second Round – Aryna Sabalenka

Third Round – Caroline Wozniacki

Fourth Round – Liudmila Samsonova

Quarter-Final – Qinwen Zheng/Victoria Azarenka

Semi-Final – Elena Rybakina/Maria Sakkari

Final – Iga Swiatek/Coco Gauff