Elena Rybakina Indian Wells 2024 Draw: Dubai Open 2024 Champion Jasmine Paolini Could Be Potential Quarter-Final Opponent

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion at the Indian Wells 2024. The Kazakh star has been in fine form this season as well. The 24-year-old started off her season with a title win in Brisbane and continued her great form as she won the Abu Dhabi title as well. However, Rybakina lost in the second round at the Australian Open in the only Grand Slam so far. Now, the Kazakh star is drawn in the same half as Iga Swiatek for the Indian Wells 2024 tournament.

Advertisement

Elena Rybakina has been handed a relatively favorable draw at the Indian Wells 2024. The No.3 seed will have a bye in the first round and her second round opponent is yet to be decided after Paula Badosa withdrew from the competition due to an ongoing injury. It means that Rybakina will play a Lucky Loser, which ups her chances to advance.

The Kazakhstani star will potentially face Anastasia Potapova in the third round at the Indian Wells. Rybakina’s draw gets tougher from the fourth round though. Rybakina could face Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round. Both the women stars are tied 1-1 in head-to-head so far. Paolini is the 2024 Dubai DDF Tennis Championships winner.

Advertisement

If the No.3 makes it to the quarterfinals, Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova could be her potential opponent. And only after that, would Elena Rybakina get to face Iga Swiatek in the semi-final. Rybakina and Swiatek faced off in the semi-final last year as well, when the Kazakh player defeated the Polish star.

However, Iga Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina in the final of the Doha Open 2024, giving her a slight edge in that potential battle. A win in the semi-final for Rybakina though, would mean a final showdown against either Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff. Sabalenka faced off against Rybakina for the title last year as well.

Elena Rybakina Indian Wells 2024 draw: Potential road to the final

First Round – BYE

Second Round – TBD

Third Round – Anastasia Potapova

Advertisement

Fourth Round – Jasmine Paolini.Anna Kalinskaya

Quarter-Final – Marketa Vondrousova/B Haddad Maia

Semi-Final – Iga Swiatek/Ons Jabeur

Final – Aryna Sabalenka/Coco Gauff