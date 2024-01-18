Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova Prediction, Weather Update, Head to Head, Form Guide, Live Streaming Details

Women’s singles title favorite Elena Rybakina is up against Anna Blinkova in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday morning. Interestingly, the erstwhile doubles partners will cross paths after their singles careers took separate paths.

Rybakina and Blinkova have played each other once on the ITF women’s circuit, back in 2017. The former, only 16 and playing under the Russian flag as a qualifier, lost in straight sets to the then fourth seed Blinkova. The duo then paired up to play a few doubles matches, also participating in the 2020 Italian Open as a team.

Rybakina has since scaled great heights, rising to World No.3. After a breakthrough 2023 season, she began her 2024 season with the same momentum. The Kazakh star is in blistering touch, adding the 2024 Brisbane International title to her cabinet. She earned a comprehensive straight-set victory over former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova in her opening match of the Australian Open.

Blinkova, meanwhile, slid outside the top 150 before climbing back into the top 50 last year. Currently World No.57, she endured a poor start to the 2024 season, entering the Australian Open winless. However, she dominated Cristina Bucsa in the first round. While the Russian is no pushover, Rybakina’s game has evolved to a different level altogether.

Their 2017 ITF clash means nothing now and the 2022 Wimbledon champion is hunting for another Grand Slam title. Armed with a big serve and powerful forehands, The SportsRush predicts Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

The pair squares off on Thursday, January 18, not before 7:00 p.m. local time (3:00 a.m. ET). Viewers in the United States can stream the match on ESPN and Tennis Channel. Conditions will be windy with a slight cloud cover and temperatures around 18°C. Rain is a possibility but the Rod Laver Arena is equipped with a retractable roof.

Elena Rybakina and Anna Blinkova form guide ahead of 2024 Australian Open fixture

While Elena Rybakina could not lift a Grand Slam in 2023, she established herself as one of the primary contenders on the WTA Tour. She reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open, losing to Aryna Sabalenka. This year, she will be determined to complete the final hurdle.

Coming off a great 2023 where she won two WTA 1000 titles, Rybakina started 2024 in white-hot form. She won the Brisbane International, defeating Sabalenka in the final which will undoubtedly give her confidence a booster shot. She entered the 2024 Australian Open with a great 6-1 W/L record for the year.

Blinkova, meanwhile, was 0-2 in 2024 before the Australian Open. She met with first-round exits in the ASB Classic and the Hobart International. She has never made it past the second round of the Grand Slam Down Under. Her best result from last year was a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Rybakina is a leading favorite to get her hands on the trophy she missed by a whisker last year. If she wins against Blinkova as predicted, she will face either Tatjana Maria or Jasmine Paolini in the third round.