Doha Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming

Nov 2, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) returns a shot during her match against Aryna Sabalenka on day five of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Apr 14, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada celebrates match point in her victory over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium in their singles match during the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at the Pacific Coliseum. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada won 2 sets to 0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez clash in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open could be the match that might decide the winner of the tournament. The duo are set to clash for the first time ever in their career, adding more spice to this contest. This quarter-final clash between the two WTA stars is set to be a thrilling contest.

Advertisement

Elena Rybakina has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season. The Kazakhstani star won the tournament in Brisbane to start her year with a bang. However, the 24-year-old lost in the second round of the Australian Open and failed to make any real impact.

Later, Rybakina again won the title in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the Qatar Open. In Doha, the Kazakh has enjoyed great run so far, with two wins out of two to set up a Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez match in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leylah Annie Fernandez has seen a rapid rise in rankings in the last few months. The 21-year-old has caused a couple of upsets already at the Qatar Open with victories over the likes of Luidmila Samsonova and Qinwen Zheng. Now, the Canadian young star will look to claim another big win against World No.4, Elena Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina is one of the favorites to win the Qatar Open title and start her quarter-final match as a favorite. The SportsRush predicts Elena Rybakina to win in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Rybakina has her odds set at 1.22, compared to Fernandez’s 3.50.

The Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Annie Fernandez match will be played in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The match is set to be played at 4.30 pm local time (9.10 am ET). The live telecast of the match will be on Tennis Channel and Challenger TV.