Emilio Nava vs Jordan Thompson Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Los Cabos Open 2024 Clash

The second round of the Los Cabos Open 2024 has served up some exciting clashes. The Emilio Nava vs Jordan Thompson match at Court One will be one such match on Wednesday evening ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the duo, adding more spice to the clash.

The American, Emilio Nava started the Los Cabos Open as a qualifier. Nava won both his qualifying matches to book a place in the main draw. He was drawn against Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the tournament.

The American defeated the Argentine star in straight sets to claim the biggest win of his career. Also, the 22-year-old will now look to continue his fine form in the Emilio Nava vs Jordan Thompson clash.

On the other hand, his opponent, Jordan Thompson has lost two quarterfinals in a row. The Australian star lost in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open against Ben Shelton in three sets. Later, Thompson lost against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open. Now, the Aussie will aim to take the next step at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

While Nava is in fine form, Thompson will start the match as a favorite. The Australian will enter the Emilio Nava vs Jordan Thompson clash, confident of a win. The SportsRush predicts Jordan Thompson to win in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Thompson is favorite too with odds at 1.33, while Nava is at 2.90.

The match will be played in Los Cabos at 7.30 pm ET. The weather is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius with clear skies. Also, the live streaming of the match will be available across the United States, on Tennis Channel.