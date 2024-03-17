When Nick Kyrgios Admitted To Getting Physically Involved With Multiple Female Fans Between Dating Anna Kalinskaya and Costeen Hatzi in 2020

Nick Kyrgios is one of the more popular players on the ATP Tour. Apart from his rebellious behavior and entertaining style of play on the court, his controversial life outside the four lines has also drawn a lot of attention. Kyrgios’ romantic affairs have always been a hot topic of interest for tennis enthusiasts. The Aussie star’s problematic past has had fans wanting to learn about the former World No. 13 being intimate with his fans.

Back in 2020, after breaking up with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya, Nick Kyrgios was quite candid when answering a Twitch user’s question regarding him being physically involved with his fans. During a four-hour Fortnite video game livestream, the Canberra native revealed that he would often get physically involved with his fans.

Nick seemed to be taking immense pride in the fact that getting involved with his fans was a weekly thing if he was not “seeing some” seriously.

“Yes, in all seriousness if I’m not seeing someone it’s a weekly thing,” Kyrgios disclosed, as reported by Express.

However, back in 2017, Kyrgios was seen with two women in a nightclub in London while he was dating WTA star Ajla Tomljanovic. This may imply that the Australian mercurial star was not serious about that relationship and as a result, ended rather badly.

After that though, Nick Kyrgios has mended his personality, for the good, since meeting his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. Apart from helping him sober up as a human, Hatzi has been one of Kyrgios’ biggest supporters.

The two often speak about their healthy relationship and have also given reason for fans to speculate that they are expecting a baby and will be tying the knot very soon.