“Will Promote a New Business” – Novak Djokovic Announces New Initiative For 2024

After lifting a record seventh ATP Finals title in Turin, Novak Djokovic spoke about a new business venture he will undertake next year. He revealed that he is launching a sports drink and will promote it when the 2024 season begins. The Serb discussed how he worked to enhance his brand value during his break from tennis. Fans on social media reacted to the news of his new brand.

Djokovic finished the 2023 season on a high note, winning the year-end championship and finishing as the Year-End No.1. He lifted three Grand Slams but was very selective about other tournaments he participated in. After securing his 24th Majors at the US Open, the next ATP event he featured in was the Paris Masters after a break of over six weeks.

During the break, Djokovic attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony and also played the Ryder Cup All-Star match. Speaking to Serbian media (via TennisMajors), he said he utilised his time off from tennis to work on his commercial image. He attended such events to boost his brand value and social presence globally.

“I had a break in tournaments from the US Open to Bercy (Paris Masters), so I had time to dedicate myself more to those things. I attended many events that mean a lot for my brand and my presence in that world.”

Djokovic disclosed that during the 2024 Australian Open, he will be endorsing a new business venture. He revealed it will be a sports drink, the first product in the line of a wellness brand he is launching.

“The news I can give you right now is that during my time in Australia, I will promote a new business. It is a new sports hydrating drink – that’s going to be the start, but that brand will consist of a lot of wellness products, so I am looking forward to that.”

The World No.1 already has a nutritional food product brand called Djokolife, which started in 2015. His new enterprise will be a perfect tie-in to this existing company.

Fans react to Novak Djokovic announcing sports drink, kickstart fan wars

News of Djokovic’s new sports drink business took social media by storm. After a popular tennis fan account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the development, fans reacted in various ways. Some trolled and joked while others looked forward to seeing how the initiative shapes up.

One user claimed he predicted years ago that Djokovic would launch such a brand even as others alleged the Serb hid his drink because he was doping.

The comments section descended into fan wars. Fans of Djokovic’s rivals levelled doping allegations against him and said the drink should be investigated by the authorities.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner’s followers responded by sarcastically saying the drink will contain ‘tears’ of his competitors and their fans.

One fan posted a mature take over the mudslinging and doping allegations, saying it is pointless to accuse without knowing the full story.

The announcement from Novak Djokovic has made viewers even more impatient for the 2024 season to resume. Before that, however, he will play the Davis Cup Final 8 and also has a few exhibition games lined up.