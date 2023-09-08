Fans Gush Over $180 Million Worth Superstar Athlete Attending Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev’s US Open Match

Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, right, and Alexander Zverev of Germany hug after the match on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 US Open after beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Attending the match was superstar Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly called MSD. He was the latest addition to the long list of celebrities seen in the stands at Flushing Meadows.

The former cricketer has forged a reputation for staying calm under pressure. Alcaraz, too, has made it a habit of not cracking under pressure. Both seemingly remain unfazed under the stress certain situations in their sport place them in.

MS Dhoni spotted in the stands as Carlos Alcaraz secures win

Carlos Alcaraz beat a weary Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after the latter came off a nearly five-hour Round of 16 clash against Jannik Sinner. Up next for the defending champion is World No.3 Daniil Medvedev in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. During the match, the cameras picked up MS Dhoni seated behind Alcaraz as the Spaniard took a break on his bench. Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Grand Slam in India, posted the video on their official Twitter (now X) account.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Dhoni has been renowned for keeping his cool in moments of intense pressure. Alcaraz, more than 20 years his junior, is building a name for being cool as a cucumber as well. The 20-year-old does not let the stage or stakes intimidate him, treating every match the same.

He said his pre-match routine is the same regardless of the stature of the fixture. He believes he performs better under pressure, a mark of champions also found throughout Dhoni’s illustrious career. At 42, the wicketkeeper-batsman has retired from the international game but continues to guide his team to victory at the domestic franchise level. Dhoni’s calmness under pressure, combined with his talent, has enabled him to have a long and legendary cricket career, boosting his net worth to over $180 million.

Alcaraz is on the right path, holding a similar skill of making the correct decisions at crucial spells. This power, and the ability to sustain under stress, can propel the Spaniard to great heights and a career just as, if not more, iconic as Dhoni in their respective sports.

Fans react to seeing Dhoni at 2023 US Open

Indian fans were overjoyed to see their country’s sporting legend at the 2023 US Open. The video showing Dhoni at the Arthur Ashe Stadium spread like wildfire on Twitter. Fans shared their thoughts and reacted to the former Indian cricket captain showing up in New York. A selfie featuring Dhoni, sporting long hair like his early days, and two men also went viral on Twitter.

More fans reacted to the crossover between two sports.

One fan claimed that Dhoni’s appearance at Flushing Meadows will lead to a spike in US Open viewership.

This was not the first time the Indian cricket legend attended an US Open match. He was in the stands last year as well. Co-incidentally, it was once again Alcaraz who was in action that day. It may not be a coincidence after all that one of cricket’s coolest heads is a fan of one of tennis’s biggest rising stars, a calm head himself.