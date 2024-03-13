Fans Speculate Carlos Alcaraz Will Star in New Netflix Show After Genius Marketing Move at Indian Wells 2024

Carlos Alcaraz yet again sent social media into a tizzy with a cryptic message on the camera lens after this fourth-round victory at the Indian Wells 2024. This time, however, the message was more straightforward. The Spaniard wrote a famous phrase associated with Netflix, leading fans to believe that they will be collaborating again.

Alcaraz entered the quarterfinals with a straightforward win against Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 16. More than his match, though, what made headlines was the message he wrote on the camera lens. He wrote ‘Tudum’, the iconic onomatopoetic word that refers to the sound Netflix users hear when they begin a movie/show on the streaming platform. The sound has gained fame over the years and is now instantly associated with the American corporation. So much so, that Netflix even started a cultural fan fest called Tudum.

The video of Carlos Alcaraz writing Tudum on the camera lens went viral after Tennis TV shared it on X (formerly Twitter). The 20-year-old followed it up with a coded tweet, telling fans to stay tuned.

Previously, Alcaraz had signed the lens with a mysterious message after his third-round win. After beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, he wrote ‘N, See you soon’. Many fans believed it hinted at Novak Djokovic as many other theories flooded the internet.

Fans hyped for rumored Netflix – Carlos Alcaraz collaboration

Now, after Alcaraz wrote ‘Tudum’ on the lens, almost every one on social media is convinced that the ‘N’ stood for Netflix. Fans already began to hype up the production that he will reportedly star in. Hence, Alcaraz writing this message has proved to be a marketing masterstroke if they are indeed joining hands again. The Netflix Slam 2024 was a huge success, and the streaming giant and the Spaniard could already be planning their second collaboration after the Netflix Break Point show, which got recently called off after 2 seasons.

