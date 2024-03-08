Viktoriya Tomova vs Sofia Kenin Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 1st Round Match: Bulgarian Expected To Defeat Crowd Favorite

With rain disrupting play on Thursday, several matches of the Indian Wells 2024 have been postponed to Friday. The Viktoriya Tomova vs Sofia Kenin clash is merely one of the ties that had to be rescheduled. However, with the temperature expected to be 24 Degrees Celsius with clear skies, tennis enthusiasts can expect an action-packed contest.

Tomova is the lower-ranked player among the two. However, because Kenin is on a five-match losing skid entering the BNP Paribas Open 2024, the Bulgarian will enter the contest with significantly more confidence. The SportsRush predicts Viktoriya Tomova to win the match.

What is the Viktoriya Tomova vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head?

Before today’s tie, Viktoriya Tomova and Sofia Kenin have not played against each other. However, it is important to keep in mind that the lower-ranked Tomova has had a much better start to the 2024 season.

Where to watch Viktoriya Tomova vs Sofia Kenin live?

The opening round tie between Viktoriya Tomova and Sofia Kenin will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audience not before 4:40 PM ET. While fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports, other users around the world can stream it on Tennis TV online.

What is Sofia Kenin’s ranking?

As per the WTA rankings, Sofia Kenin is World No. 55. However, back in March 2020, the American achieved her highest ranking of #5.

What is Viktoriya Tomova’s ranking?

As per the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova is currently World No. 75. The 5 ft 6” right-handed player achieved her career-best rank of #64 on 5 February 2024.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday night?

The temperatures are going to be slightly warm in the afternoon, ranging between 23-25 Degrees Celsius. During the night time, temperatures will drop as low as 14 Degrees Celsius before midnight. With clear skies predicted, no rainfall is expected.