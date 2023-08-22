Former Wimbledon Champion Picks Carlos Alcaraz but Snubs Jannik Sinner to Take Over “When Rafa and Novak Retire”

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli was discussing life post-Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The two most successful tennis players in men’s history are in the twilight of their careers and the tennis world is preparing itself for the rivalry’s inevitable end and start of a new era. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the most talked about players as heirs to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal but while speaking to Tennis365, Bartoli made a surprise pick along with Alcaraz.

With Federer’s retirement and Nadal’s constant injury struggles, the fans are now looking for next big rivalry in tennis. Alcaraz has already established himself as one of the best players in the world but there are doubts about other players that can challenge him. The Spaniard is enjoying a rivalry with Djokovic but that won’t last for many years as the Serb is 36 years old and at the twilight of his career.

Bartoli picks a surprise name along with Carlos Alcaraz

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has picked Holger Rune, alongside Carlos Alcaraz as the heir to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The former French tennis star said that Alcaraz and Rune ‘are complete players’ and are ready to takeover when Nadal and Djokovic retire.

“What we can say is it is great for men’s tennis to have Alcaraz and Holger Rune who are so young and complete, I feel they are the two who will take over when Rafa and Novak has retired.”

Alcaraz and Rune are both 20 years old and have a big future ahead of them. Alcaraz is currently the best player in the world ranked at number 1 , while the Dane is ranked at number 4, his personal best that he achieved this week itself.

While Rune undoubtedly has the talent to make it big in tennis, his mental fortitude is what will make or break his career.

Rune and Alcaraz for the next decade?

Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are tipped to the ‘Big 3’ of the next gen. Alcaraz is already winning Grand Slams and established himself as one of the best, while the other two are still trying to reach greater heights. Rune has enjoyed his head-to-heads with Sinner, which the Dane leads 2-0. Having already won 4 career tiles are 20 years of age, Rune looks the favorite to rival Alcaraz in the coming years.

Holger Rune divides opinion across the tennis world. While some people think he is the next big thing, others disagree citing his attitude problem and a carefree approach. The young Danish star has got the potential to be one the best players in the world and compete for the highest honors, but everything depends on the mindset of the 20-year-old himself. Rune has his moments of brilliance on court but to win big tournaments, the great players show consistency and Rune has to add that to his game.

A big rivalry between Alcaraz and Rune is an intriguing prospect for the tennis world. The two youngsters have the potential to compete for the biggest prizes but in tennis nothing is predictable. The duo will be have to be consistent for over a decade to match the heights of their predecessors, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.