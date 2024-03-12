Emma Navarro Comes Out of Billionaire Dad Ben Navarro’s Shadow at Indian Wells 2024 to Become American Tennis Favorite

This edition of the Indian Wells has already provided several up-and-coming stars in the tennis world. Another name, this time from the US, is Emma Navarro. Navarro grabbed all the limelight after her Hobart International win this year. She defeated Elise Martens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the finals, and it marked her first-ever ATP title win.

At only 22 years of age, Navarro is already making waves with her performance in every tournament. She reached the semi-final of the San Diego Open, the Round of 16 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, and the Round of 32 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Now, she stands a genuine chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open. If she does, this would be the third time she reached the quarter-final or more stages in an ATP Tour this year (San Diego Open and Hobart International are the other two). She defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round, and Lesia Tsurenko, who won against Liv Hovde, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the second round.

Now, she faces world no. 2 player and the current Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka. Will this challenge be too tough for Navarro?

Emma Navarro can largely dedicate her success to not having a boyfriend at present, unlike what rumors are circulating about her personal life. She has not been linked to any person either as per TennisTalky.

Additionally, Emma Navarro’s parents, namely Ben Navarro and Kelly Navarro have been her biggest pillars of support. Kelly Navarro is of Italian descent while Ben Navarro is an American tycoon, who founded the Sherman Financial Group, which in turn, owns the Credit One Bank. He is also the CEO of the company.

What also helps Emma Navarro is that she comes from sporting lineage, being the granddaughter of former NFL player and coach Frank Navarro.

While Emma Navarro will inherit her father’s billions eventually, her personal net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of January 2024, as per The SportsRush. Emma Navarro has won a total of $1,115,560 USD in prize money in her tennis career so far and can expect many more millions as she is performing reasonably well and expenses are not a concern for her.

Emma Navarro is ranked 23rd in the WTA world rankings. She started 2024 at the 27th position. But after her Hobart International win and her Australian Open 2024 third-round finish, she reached the Top 25 on January 29, 2024.