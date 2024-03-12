mobile app bar

Emma Navarro Comes Out of Billionaire Dad Ben Navarro’s Shadow at Indian Wells 2024 to Become American Tennis Favorite

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Emma Navarro Net Worth Stuns Fans, Daughter of American Billionaire-Cum-Tennis Investor Ben Navarro Makes it to Australian Open Second Round

Image Credits: © Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

This edition of the Indian Wells has already provided several up-and-coming stars in the tennis world. Another name, this time from the US, is Emma Navarro. Navarro grabbed all the limelight after her Hobart International win this year. She defeated Elise Martens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the finals, and it marked her first-ever ATP title win.

At only 22 years of age, Navarro is already making waves with her performance in every tournament. She reached the semi-final of the San Diego Open, the Round of 16 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, and the Round of 32 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Now, she stands a genuine chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open. If she does, this would be the third time she reached the quarter-final or more stages in an ATP Tour this year (San Diego Open and Hobart International are the other two). She defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round, and Lesia Tsurenko, who won against Liv Hovde, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the second round.

Now, she faces world no. 2 player and the current Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka. Will this challenge be too tough for Navarro?

View on Website

Emma Navarro can largely dedicate her success to not having a boyfriend at present, unlike what rumors are circulating about her personal life. She has not been linked to any person either as per TennisTalky.

Additionally, Emma Navarro’s parents, namely Ben Navarro and Kelly Navarro have been her biggest pillars of support. Kelly Navarro is of Italian descent while Ben Navarro is an American tycoon, who founded the Sherman Financial Group, which in turn, owns the Credit One Bank. He is also the CEO of the company.

What also helps Emma Navarro is that she comes from sporting lineage, being the granddaughter of former NFL player and coach Frank Navarro.

While Emma Navarro will inherit her father’s billions eventually, her personal net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of January 2024, as per The SportsRush. Emma Navarro has won a total of $1,115,560 USD in prize money in her tennis career so far and can expect many more millions as she is performing reasonably well and expenses are not a concern for her.

Emma Navarro is ranked 23rd in the WTA world rankings. She started 2024 at the 27th position. But after her Hobart International win and her Australian Open 2024 third-round finish, she reached the Top 25 on January 29, 2024.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these