Frances Tiafoe Miami Open 2024 Draw: Tommy Paul Or Jannik Sinner Likely To Stop American From Going Big in Miami

Frances Tiafoe has had a forgettable season, so far. American tennis fans will hope for Tiafoe to get back to his winning way as quickly as possible. However, as unfortunate as it may seem, the World No.22 won’t be expected to make a deep run in the Miami Open 2024.

Frances Tiafoe, the #21 seed of the Miami Open 2024, has featured in the bottom half of the draw and has also been awarded with a first-round bye despite his lackluster performances as of late. Tiafoe’s campaign will begin by facing Christopher O’Connell in the second round.

Merely in the third round, Tiafoe will meet his fellow countryman Tommy Paul. Despite Paul being the favorite to win among the two Americans, Tiafoe can face Jannik Sinner in the fourth round by orchestrating an upset.

It’ll be a huge task for the 26-year-old to defeat Sinner, who has only suffered 1 loss all year long. However, by putting up one of the best performances of his career, the Maryland native can advance to the quarterfinals and matchup against Andrey Rublev.

If won against the second top-5 seed in the quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev will be his opponent for the semifinal tie, followed by Carlos Alcaraz in the finals. After managing to defeat the #2, #5, #3, and #1 seeded players, Frances Tiafoe will lift his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

This is what Frances Tiafoe’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Christopher O’Connell

Third Round – Tommy Paul

Fourth Round – Jannik Sinner

Quarter-Final – Andrey Rublev

Semi-Final – Daniil Medvedev

Final – Carlos Alcaraz

Frances Tiafoe has had a disappointing year

Frances Tiafoe has had a series of disappointing performances as soon as the 2024 season began. To prepare for the Australian Open 2024, Tiafoe didn’t participate in any tournaments before mid-January. However, he suffered an unexpected loss against Tomas Machac in the second round itself.

Since then, Tiafoe has suffered second losses in the second match of the Dallas Open 2024, the Acapulco Open 2024, and the Indian Wells 2024.

With an awful 7-6 YTD, per ATP Tour, Tiafoe has had his worst starts to the season over the past few seasons.