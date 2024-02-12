Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Rotterdam Open Clash

The Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego clash will be one of the many potentially thrilling opening-round matches at the Rotterdam Open. The ATP 500 tournament boasts a strong field with mouth-watering clashes at every stage. For this fixture, the Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction is in favor of the Bulgarian to win in 3 sets.

Dimitrov will begin his campaign in Rotterdam after surprisinglty losing the Open 13 Provence final. The World No.13 succumbed to a defeat to Ugo Humbert and will have virtually no time to get back on his feet and forget the loss. Regardless, he gave a good account of himself throughout the tournament, displaying great tennis. Sonego, meanwhile, has not played after his second-round exit from the Australian Open. However, his recent practice session with Jannik Sinner at Rotterdam went viral online and impressed fans.

The Italian has played only four matches all year, while Dimitrov has built up some great momentum. The gulf in class would simply be too much for the World No.46 to cover. Especially since the Bulgarian has played some of his best tennis in the past few months. Expect him to walk away with a straightforward win to meet either Fabian Marozsan or Marton Fucsovics in the next round.

What is the Dimitrov vs Sonego head-to-head record?

The Dimitrov vs Sonego Rotterdam Open 2024 clash will be the first one between the duo.

What are the Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego 2024 Rotterdam Open odds?

BetMGM has backed Dimitrov as the overwhelming favourite with odds of 1.20 to Sonego’s 4.33 (at the time of writing).

Where and when to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego live?

The first round tie is scheduled for February 13, Tuesday, no earlier than 11 am local time (5 am ET). Like all ATP events, Tennis TV will live stream the match in the USA.

How will the Rotterdam weather be on matchday?

The weather in Rotterdam is expected to be cloudy and cold around match time, with temperatures around 7°C with heavy-moderate winds.