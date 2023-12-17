“He Thinks It’s His Last Year”: Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach on Why Rafael Nadal Is Not Skipping Australian Open

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared his opinion on Rafael Nadal participating in the 2024 Australian Open, saying there are two possible reasons why the latter is featuring in the first Slam of the year. According to the Frenchman, he could either be gunning for the title or be playing as a farewell.

Rafael Nadal last took to the court during his second-round loss in the 2023 Australian Open. He has been recovering since only recently announcing a comeback at the Brisbane International. The ATP 250 event is a precursor to the Majors in Melbourne. Hence, it is virtually confirmed Nadal will play in the 2024 AO with his protected ranking

Speaking to Eurosport , Mouratoglou said it is difficult to predict Nadal’s season since only he knows where his fitness stands.

“The thing that is difficult with him is that we don’t know how he feels in his body, only he knows. And this will play a big part in what he will be able to achieve in 2024.” Serena Williams’ former coach said there could be two possibilities why Nadal chose to participate in the Australian Open. Mouratoglou believed the former World No.1 either knows it’s his last year, hence wants to play everywhere, or he feels he can potentially challenge for the trophy. The coach opined Nadal would rather have waited for the clay season to make a comeback and targeted the French Open. But given he opted not to and returned at the AO, it has to be either of the aforementioned reasons.

“The fact that he wants to play the Australian Open, there are two explanations. The first one is maybe he thinks it’s his last year and he wants to play. But the second can be if he feels good because if he wouldn’t feel that good, he would probably go skip it and go straight to clay, probably in South America and get ready for Roland-Garros, which will be for sure the most important tournament of his season, because that’s the Grand Slam he has the best chance to win.”

Rafael Nadal will likely bid adieu to tennis after the 2024 ATP season

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to comebacks after long, serious injuries. However, this time, his recovery seemed longer and more painful than any of his previous lay-offs. He underwent surgery in June 2023, which lengthened his break. Rumors circulated that 2024 will be his last season on the tour.

As the new season beckoned, Nadal regularly shared updates in interviews and on his Instagram. He said there was a point where he was unsure of ever returning to tennis. He revealed he feels immense pain every time he plays but has seen considerable improvement in his fitness and health. The Spaniard reiterated multiple times he has given up on the Grand Slam race, conceding the lead to Novak Djokovic. Thus, not only has Nadal fallen behind in physical metrics, but mentally, too, he has seemingly lost the famed competitive edge.

The 2024 ATP Tour will presumably be his farewell season. The 22-Grand Slam-winning legend need not unnecessarily stretch on for yet another year because he has nothing to prove. He has already cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

2024 would be a perfect year to bow out after, given it is an Olympic year. Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have often spoken about teaming up to represent Spain in the prestigious event. The veteran has made no secret of his fitness issues and painful aches, hence it is improbable that he will play one more season. Nadal admitted he is uncertain of the level of his tennis. However, the King of Clay can never be counted out at the French Open.

As Mouratoglou said, that is the one Grand Slam he has the best chance of winning. Nadal will want to bow out with yet another Roland Garros in the bag and some wonderful Olympic memories with his younger compatriot, Alcaraz.