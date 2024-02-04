Alexander Bublik Could Join Elite Club Featuring Pete Sampras with 2024 Montpellier Open Win

Alexander Bublik has a chance to become part of an exclusive club as he takes on Borna Coric in the final of the 2024 Open Sud de France, aka Montpellier Open. If he lifts the title, he will become only the seventh player in the history of the tournament to win it more than once, a feat first achieved by Pete Sampras.

After a disappointing 2024 Australian Open campaign, Bublik rediscovered his touch in Montpellier. He started his campaign by saving three match points against Denis Shapovalov in the opening round. He then beat #6 seed Alexander Shevchenko and #3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime to get to the final. The Kazakh has looked scratchy, having won all matches after being a set down. However, he has experience on his side, having won the 2022 edition.

If Alexander Bublik defeats Coric in the final on Sunday morning ET, it will be his second Open Sud de France title. Only six players have had two or more championship triumphs in the tournament since it began in 1987. Pete Sampras achieved it first, winning three titles on the trot from 1991 to 1993, a feat no one has equalled yet. He defeated a French opponent in the final on all occasions.

Marc Rosset, Robin Soderling, and Ivan Ljubicic have each lifted the trophy twice apiece. All their wins came when the Open Sud de France was held in Lyon. After it shifted to Montpellier in 2012, Gael Monfils collected two titles while Richard Gasquet won three. The latter has four titles overall, the most for this event.

Alexander Bublik has a rare chance to join this elite group, for which he will have to defeat Borna Coric in the 2024 final. Additionally, the World No.27 will earn 250 ATP Ranking points and $96,011 in prize money. Bublik has already moved to a new career-high rank of World No.23 in the live rankings.

Winning the 2024 Open Sud de France won’t get him higher as of now. However, it will surely help build momentum to break into the top 20.