“Better Shape Than 10 Years Ago”: Alexander Zverev Is All Praises for Djokovic Following Win Over Alcaraz

Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany (L) congratulates Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) after their match on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in his first match in the 2023 ATP Finals, Alexander Zverev spoke about the defending champion, Novak Djokovic. The German expressed his admiration on how the Serb has maintained his physical health and fitness. He claimed Djokovic is fitter now than he was during his younger days, 10 years ago.

Advertisement

Zverev made a commendable comeback in 2023 after a horrific leg break that abruptly cut short his 2022 season. He continued his good run by beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 to start his season-end championship on a positive note. This win makes him a genuine contender for a semi-final spot where he could run into Djokovic.

Asked about the six-time ATP Finals champion, Zverev said no one else looks after their fitness as much as Djokovic (via Jose Moron on X). He said the World No.1 prioritizes his body over everything else, strictly adhering to his routine and diet.

Advertisement

“He takes care of his body better than anyone on the entire circuit. He follows his rituals to the letter and taking care of himself is number 1 on his list.”

Zverev feels Djokovic looks a decade younger than he actually is because of his well-maintained fitness and discipline. He believes that the 24-time Grand Slam winner is physically better now than he was 10 years ago.

“He is 36 years old, but he looks like he is 26 or 27. I would say that he is in better physical shape now than 10 years ago and it doesn’t seem like he has any intention of stopping.”

Indeed, Djokovic has not let age slow him down. He won three out of four Grand Slams in 2023 at the age of 36. Even great rival Rafael Nadal acknowledged his Big 3 counterpart‘s immense fitness, saying it was a major reason for his success. Aiming for a record seventh ATP Finals title, Djokovic beat Holger Rune in the first match of his campaign.

How Alexander Zverev charted a comeback after a serious injury

Zverev’s 2022 season was cruelly cut short when he suffered a terrible ankle injury in his French Open semi-final against Nadal. He was taken off in a wheelchair as he broke multiple ligaments and he would return to the court only in January 2023. He struggled initially to get going, meeting with some early exits. The German dropped to World No.27 from a peak of No.2 in 2022.

Advertisement

Zverev, however, found his groove soon and made it to the semi-finals of the 2023 French Open. He also lifted the WTA 500 Hamburg Open in his native country. Another semi-final finish at the Cincinnati Masters was followed by a quarter-final run in the US Open. Only in September, after the last Slam of the year, did he get back into the top 10. He competed with the likes of Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz for the final qualification spots for the ATP Finals.

Winning the ATP 250 Chengdu Open and getting into the semi-finals of the China Open provided a huge boost in Zverev’s quest for the top 8. He had a few ordinary results after but managed to make the cut. He finished seventh in the ATP Race to Turin.

The German got his campaign off with a big win over Alcaraz. Alexander Zverev may not have been fancied as a title challenger, but this result shows he is a genuine contender for his third season-end championship. His comeback from a near-career-threatening injury to this stage will be an inspiration to many.