Who is Emina Bektas? University of Michigan Alumni Captivates United States With Her Tennis Rise

Emina Bektas is emerging as a late bloomer in American tennis. Bektas is all set to take on fellow American, Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125K Midland tournament in Michigan, scheduled for 3.15 PM EST. The tournament is also known as the Dow Tennis Classic, played on a hard surface indoors.

There is a huge interest in knowing the answer to ‘Who is Emina Bektas after all?’ Bektas was born in Germany on March 30, 1993. The 30-year-old is set to break into the top 100 of the WTA singles rankings after the ongoing tournament, standing at 104th at the moment. She is ranked 78th in the doubles category, having won 25 ITF titles. Otherwise, she has won 7 singles ITF titles.

Emina Bektas has come into her home tournament in Michigan on the back of her first-ever WTA Challengers win in the singles category, which was in Mexico in October 2023. Bektas stunned the title favorite, Anna Kalinskaya of Russia who is ranked No.51 in the WTA women’s singles rankings. Bektas won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Emina Bektas has so far won nearly $539,000 in prize money in her career so far. She has made rapid progress in 2023, making a name for herself with her exploits nearly a month ago in Seoul. At the Korea Open 2023, which is a WTA 250 event, Bektas ended up as one of the four semifinalists alongside World No.3 and fellow American, Jessica Pegula.

Emina Bektas wife, ranking and background

Many might not know that Bektas is homosexual. The Emina Bektas wife name is Tara Moore, who is also a professional tennis player. They currently reside in Indianapolis.

The Emina Bektas ranking is 104 at the moment in singles and 78 in doubles. Bektas has impressed after honing her game at the University of Michigan years ago, where she studied from 2011 to 2015. She made her Grand Slam debut on the WTA Tour in 2016 in the doubles category.

But her struggle has been real as it took her another 6 years to make her singles debut in a Grand Slam. At Wimbledon 2022, she lost in the first round to Bianca Andreescu. At the age of 30, Emina Bektas might look to emulate Christopher Eubanks, another American who has been a breakout star in 2023 with his appearance at the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals among other achievements.