Carlos Moya vs Juan Carlos Ferrero H2H: Timeline of the Famous 2000s Rivalry

Juan Carlos Ferrero was Spain’s last Grand Slam champion before Rafael Nadal and has the privilege of having an 8-6 lead in the Carlos Moya vs Juan Carlos Ferrero head to head. Moya, who is now Nadal’s coach and Ferrero, who is coaching youngster Carlos Alcaraz, will see their compatriot pupils will face off in the Netflix Slam 2024 on March 3.

Juan Carlos Ferrero won a total of 16 ATP titles. Ferrero earned $13,998,165 in prize money. The estimated Juan Carlos Ferrero net worth is at $10 million USD (Celebrity Net Worth).

Carlos Moya won 20 ATP titles in his career. Moya earned $13,443,970 in prize money, only $550,000 approximately short of Ferrero’s earnings. And the estimated Carlos Moya net worth is at $17 million USD (Tennis Talky).

Ferrero, 44, turned pro in 1998 whereas Moya, three years older, went pro in 1995. Both Spaniards achieved the World No.1 ranking, the latter becoming the first male from the Iberian nation to reach the top of the ATP rankings.

Both Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero have one Grand Slam title each, interestingly and not surprisingly at the same, that was the French Open since they were equally proficient on clay. Moya triumphed at Roland Garros in 1998 while Ferrero bagged the title in 2003.

After retiring, the duo moved on to coaching. Carlos Moya has been Rafael Nadal’s full-time coach since 2016, also serving as Tennis Director at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Juan Carlos Ferrero, meanwhile, set up an academy of his own. He has worked with Carlos Alcaraz since the World No.2 was 16, also having trained Alexander Zverev for about a year (July 2017 to February 2018).

Nadal leads Alcaraz 2-1 head-to-head, hence Moya has the same lead over Ferrero as a coach. Zverev never faced Nadal in the eight months he trained with Ferrero.

Carlos Moya vs Juan Carlos Ferrero timeline

1999 – First match: The first Carlos Moya vs Juan Carlos Ferrero match happened in the duo’s home country. They faced off in the Round of 16 of the Barcelona Open. Moya won the tie in straight sets.

2000 to 2002 – Juan Carlos Ferrero races ahead at the peak of the rivalry: The competition between the two compatriots peaked in this phase, as they met 8 times in 3 years.

Ferrero got his first victory of the rivalry in 2000 in the Round of 16 of the now-defunct Tennis Channel Open in Scottsdale. He won the next two fixtures against Moya that year as well, including the Barcelona Open semi-final. They again crossed paths in the Catalonian city a year later, playing the 2001 final, which again Carlos Alcaraz’s coach won.

The duel saw four matches in 2002. Ferrero began the year by defeating Moya in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, the biggest match of this rivalry.

His five-match winning streak was snapped when Moya beat him in the semi-final of the 2002 Cincinnati Masters. However, the younger Spaniard won their next two clashes that year to end the 2002 season with a 7-2 lead.

2005 to 2007 – Carlos Moya saves face in final years: Rafael Nadal’s coach rescued his lopsided record against Ferrero by winning four fixtures on the trot. They did not play each other in 2003 and 2004, but met twice in 2005, Moya winning both ties.

Moya also triumphed in their solitary match in 2006 and won their first meeting at the 2007 Mexico Open.

Heading into their second match of the year at 7-6, he threatened to pull level. However, Ferrero beat him in the second round of the 2007 Madrid Masters to go ahead 8-6. That proved to be the last match of their rivalry. Interestingly, they never squared off in a Grand Slam.