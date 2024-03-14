5 Big Players Emma Navarro Has Beaten in 3-Set Matches in 2024 Ft. Aryna Sabalenka

Emma Navarro beat Aryna Sabalenka recently and shocked the world of tennis. In doing so, Navarro also created a record of an 11-2 wins-losses ratio when it comes to playing the third set of a match. Often regarded as the hardest set, and the decider one, Navarro almost always wins the match when it is on the line in the final set. She only lost twice from that stage in recent times.

Those two losses have been against Elena Rybakina and Dayana Yastremska. Navarro lost to Rybakina 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 4-6 in the Round of 16 clash at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024. Just before that, in the third round of the Australian Open 2024, Navarro lost to Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-2, 1-6. Here are 5 of her opponents Navarro defeated in the third set out of 11 –

Emma Navarro registers her biggest career win against Aryna Sabalenka

At the Indian Wells 2024, Emma Navarro faced Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. As the quarter-final qualification was on the line, every prediction easily labeled Sabalenka to win the match. However, Navarro beat her 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and shocked the entire world.

It could quite possibly be the biggest win of Navarro’s career, especially given that Sabalenka is the defending Australian Open champion and is ranked No.2 in the world rankings.

Emma Navarro stunned Elise Mertens in the Hobart International final

Emma Navarro won her maiden WTA title in 2024 at the Hobart International. At age 22, Navarro defeated 28-year-old Belgian player Elise Mertens in the final to clinch the title. The score was 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, which to only indicates that Navarro won in three sets, but that the match was hung till the very last point of the last set. Yet, Navarro held stronger nerves to win from there.

Emma Navarro started her Majors 2024 journey against Wang Xiyu on a high

At the Australian Open 2024, Emma Navarro was scheduled to play against Chinese player Wang Xiyu in her opening round. Navarro started great and won the first set, before losing the next set in a tie-breaker. In the final set, as the see-saw contest progressed, Navarro won it 7-5. She then also defeated Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto in three sets after losing the first set. The score was 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina also faced Emma Navarro’s prowess in the third set

Before shocking Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Navarro faced Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells 2024. That match too went to the third set, where Navarro had no trouble in finishing above the line. The score was 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Navarro was the 23rd-seeded player, whereas Svitolina was 16th-seeded.

Emma Navarro started her 2024 Indian Wells journey with a special win

Emma Navarro defeated Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round of the Indian Wells 2024. Not only is she an expert in winning it in the third set, but very often Navarro also makes a comeback after losing the first set.

Navarro will be next facing Maria Sakkari, who is the 9th-seeded player in this tournament. And if she wins that, this will be her fourth semi-final finish in 2024 in WTA Tours. She also reached the semi-final of the ASB Classic, San Diego Open, and won the Hobart International.