“How Much I Love This Guy!”: Sebastian Korda Shrugs Off Loss Against Jannik Sinner With Dream Martin Garrix Meetup

The Monte Carlo Masters has seen celebrities from other walks of life from around the world gather to watch the competition such as Hollywood actor Adrian Brody, Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz, or Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. Martin Garrix’s presence thrilled American tennis star Sebastian Korda. Korda may have lost to Jannik Sinner in his second match of the tournament, but his happiness knew no bounds when he got an opportunity to interact with Martin Garrix.

An Instagram video by ATP Tour showed Korda and Garrix exchanging pleasantries and enquiring about each other. Garrix then revealed his entire itinerary for the next half of the year. He will be performing in France, then in Bangkok, then in Hong Kong, followed by Tokyo, and finally in Shanghai during the F1 race there, i.e. the Shanghai Grand Prix.

“Vibing in Monte-Carlo,” wrote ATP Tour in the caption. Sebastian Korda commented below, “Anyone that knows me knows how much I love this guy.”

Garrix also expressed how much he loved watching Korda play in Monte Carlo, and that he eagerly awaits the next tournament where Korda plays. Korda also said that he always watches Garrix occupy the top 1% of Spotify, thereby proving the musician’s popularity.

What does Sebastian Korda like to do besides playing tennis?

Like many other athletes from different sports, Sebastian Korda loves playing golf. There are videos of him playing golf on a Sunday with his friends. He also loves fishing in cold weather, as evident by his other Instagram posts. Ice hockey seems to be another sport Korda really enjoys playing. He has posted several pictures of himself in hockey gear on his Instagram, showing his love for the sport.

Besides these, Korda generally spends time with his family and near and dear ones. His pictures while traveling with his girlfriend Ivana Nedved have often seen fans accepting those well on social media. Ivana is the daughter of famous Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, who is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time.