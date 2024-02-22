How Stan Wawrinka Stunned Rafael Nadal on Clay Before Winning French Open Against Novak Djokovic in 2015

Stan Wawrinka is one of the tennis stars who have managed to win the Roland Garros in the Rafael Nadal era. The Swiss star won the French Open 2015 title and is the only player alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic since 2005.

Advertisement

But before Stan Wawrinka defeated Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2015 final, he had clinched a huge confidence-boosting win on clay. Rafael Nadal was not at his best and was struggling physically. Wawrinka took advantage of the Spaniard’s slump in form and defeated him at the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters. The Swiss star won the match in straight sets to shock Nadal and announce himself as one of the favorites for the French Open.

Advertisement

Then, at the French Open, Nadal was defeated by Novak Djokovic at the quarter-final stage, leaving the draw wide open. With the defending champion Nadal already out, the French Open 2015 was to have a new one for the first time in 6 years. While Wawrinka was the man in-form, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were chasing their maiden French Open title too. However, it was Wawrinka and Djokovic who made it to the final, in what promised to be a blockbuster event.

Novak Djokovic won the first set, however, Wawrinka mounted a memorable comeback to win the next three sets. The Swiss star won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win his first ever French Open title. However, this was the last time Wawrinka won the title in Roland Garros, as Rafael Nadal got back to winning more titles in his favorite slam.

Stan Wawrinka believes Rafael Nadal will start French Open 2024 as the favorite

Stan Wawrinka believes that Rafael Nadal will start the Roland Garros 2024 as the favorite, if he is totally fit. According to the Swiss superstar in an interview with Marca recently, Nadal will start the tournament as a favorite, if totally fit. Wawrinka further added that Nadal knows the conditions in Paris better than anyone else due to his success at the Roland Garros.

“If he is healthy he will always be one of the favorites wherever he goes. He’s missing games. He has won so many times at Roland Garros that he will always be the favorite. There is no one who knows the tournament better.”

Advertisement

Stan Wawrinka also admitted that he was impressed with Rafael Nadal in Brisbane. The Spaniard made a long awaited comeback to tennis in Brisbane, but missed the Australian Open due to an injury. However, Wawrinka felt that Nadal was back to his best during the tournament and looked like his old self.