“Would Like to be a Fly on Roger Federer’s Wall”: Fast & Furious Actress Surprisingly Snubs ‘Friend’ Novak Djokovic for Swiss Maestro

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a champion’s portrait with the Butch Buchholz Trophy in front of the Miami skyline after his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain (not pictured) in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer has been an inspiration for people all over the globe. The charismatic Swiss has been one of the main reasons behind tennis being famous all over the world. In the early 2000’s, the Swiss maestro played a big part in spreading the game all over the globe including Asian countries.

Advertisement

Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022. Even after his retirement, he remains one of the main reasons behind many remaining interested in tennis. One such fan of Roger Federer is the film actress from India, Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Deepika Padukone came on an Indian talk show and the host asked the Fast and Furious 7 actress about the celebrity’s house she would most like to inhabit as a housefly. Padukone was quick to take Roger Federer’s name. It was interesting because she chose Federer over Djokovic, with whom she shares a good friendship.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone comes from a family of sportspeople, as her father, Prakash Padukone was a star badminton player in India. Padukone admitted that she was inspired by the Swiss superstar.

“Roger Federer!” He’s what, since I get my inspiration from athletes. He inspires me so much, both on and off the court.”

Interestingly, in the Indian leg of the IPTL in New Delhi back in 2014, Deepika Padukone and Roger Federer faced off against Grand Slam champions, Novak Djokovic and India’s Sania Mirza in a mixed doubles match.

Roger Federer and his connection with India

Federer has a deep connection with India and has visited the country twice in the 2000s and once in the 2010s. Alongside that, the Swiss star recently mentioned his love for Indian food while dining at an Indian-Parsi restaurant in London.

The Swiss superstar first visited India in 2006 as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. Federer spent time in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, which was most severely affected by the horrific tsunami waves. At the time, he declared that he had enjoyed his first trip to the nation and that the children had his complete support.

Advertisement

In 2014, Federer visited India for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). During his brief stay, the tennis icon relished naan and engaged in tennis matches with the lead actor of the 2001 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan fame, Aamir Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and even danced to an Indian film song much to the delight of the crowd.