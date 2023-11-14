“I Wouldn’t Say the Best…”: Novak Djokovic Puts Campaigns Against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Above 2023 Battle Against Carlos Alcaraz

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after beating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has had an incredible 2023 season. The 36-year-old has won three Grand Slam titles and reached the Wimbledon final. The Serbian sits on top of the men’s singles Grand Slam winners with an unprecedented 24 majors to his name. However, Djokovic does not think that 2023 was the best season of his career, as per his interview with TennisTV recently.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic can still improve upon his already brilliant record in 2023 as he is still competing for the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup. The Serbian has enjoyed big seasons in the past, winning multiple Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old won three Grand Slam titles in 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 each respectively, which in itself is an incredible achievement.

When asked if 2023 is his best ever year, the Serbian was quick to mention it was ‘one of his best’ but admitted that he has had better seasons in the past. Djokovic picked and chose the tournaments that he wanted to compete in this year to find his peak to contend for big titles. The Serbian further added that in previous years, he played more matches, which made it tough to win all the tournaments.

Advertisement

“One of the best years. I wouldn’t say the best, but one of the best. I mean, the fact that I’ve won three out of four Slams and played a final in the fourth and it’s still not the best year of my life, it’s quite nice to have that kind of situation. I think three times, that I won three out of four Slams in a season…in those years, I won more matches. I mean, I played more tournaments. I was really feeling very dominant on the tour.”

Advertisement