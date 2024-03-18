Rafael Nadal Adds $4.36 Million Luxury Property in Madrid To Enviable Real Estate Portfolio

Being one of the greatest tennis players in history, Rafael Nadal pocketed almost $135 million in career earnings. With the virtue of being successful and marketable, the Spaniard is said to have accumulated an estimated $550 million in overall earnings as per Forbes. Thanks to his keen interest in real estate, Nadal also has an insane $32.7 million real estate portfolio, as per the Olive Press, recently adding a $4.36 million luxury apartment to his long list of assets.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is known for living a lavish life. Apart from being seen wearing fancy designer clothes at events and driving supercars, Nadal has taken the phrase “live life king size” way too literally with his latest purchase.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner purchased one of only 11 luxury apartments in the Villa de Paris residential block that he was responsible for building. As per reports, Rafael Nadal’s lavish apartment features in a five-storey building and consists of five bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a spacious living room along with a balcony.

Advertisement

The Olive Press also revealed a few more interesting details about the area of Rafa’s newest multi-million dollar abode.

It was designed by the prestigious architect Rafael Robledo and is regarded as one of the most exclusive residential projects in Madrid.

The homes were sold on the basis of offering a fusion between classicism and modernity in the finishes and design.

One of the purchasers is the president of the fashion giant, Inditex, Marta Ortega.

The block has a spa and gym, plus an allocation of two parking spaces per apartment.

Advertisement

Apart from his latest purchase in Madrid, the former World No.1 also owns real estate in Mallorca, Barcelona, Palma, and Puerto de Alcudia. Besides having more land in his home area of Manacor, the southpaw also has restaurants in Madrid and Dubai amidst other cities and a tennis academy in his name.