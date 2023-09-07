“I’m Playing Amazing”: Daniil Medvedev Confident of Beating Carlos Alcaraz in Blockbuster US Open Clash

After advancing to the 2023 US Open semi-finals, Daniil Medvedev discussed his upcoming clash with Carlos Alcaraz. He also talked about his form before the blockbuster match-up. The Russian compared his current form to that from two years ago when he went all the way and lifted the US Open title.

Medvedev was upbeat following his good run so far in the tournament. He sounded confident and talked about what he needed to do to beat Alcaraz. He opined that nobody is unbeatable in tennis and elaborated on what aspects of his game he had to improve to beat the Spaniard.

Daniil Medvedev confident ahead of Carlos Alcaraz clash

Medvedev breezed past close friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to make it to his second Grand Slam semi-final this year. It was not as easy as the scoreline suggests, though. World No.8 Rublev got off to a flying start, winning 14 points from the first 15. Medvedev bounced back, traded some breaks, and ultimately emerged on top against his daughter’s godfather.

During the on-court interview, Medvedev described his present form as ’10 out of 10′. When asked if this is enough to get past Carlos Alcaraz in his post-match press conference, he said he has to go beyond his best, pointing out that the World No.1 has dropped only a single set so far in New York. He admitted he lost his last couple of matches against Alcaraz meekly, saying he wants to do better and will have to go above his current standards.

“It needs to be 11 out of 10 because yeah, that’s how Carlos is, very strong. Even here I think he lost one set but I watch some matches, sometimes on breakpoints he runs for the passing shots. Incredible stuff. But if I play Carlos, you know, two last times I lost, let’s call it, pretty easy. I’m someone who fights a lot, so I want to try to be better, and I need to be 11 out of 10 to try to beat him.”

Medvedev further talked about whether his present form is good enough to get the better of Alcaraz. He believes while it is difficult to judge so, he is playing well and can beat him. The World No.3 drew confidence from how he bounced back against his previous opponents after they stretched him to his limits.

He said his current form is just as good, if not better, than what it was two years ago when it won him the 2020 US Open. He said he will continue like this for two more matches to repeat his feat.

“Tough to say before you meet him, so I want to think that it’s enough, because I’m playing amazing. I said it on the court. If I compare myself to two years ago, I would say definitely not worse. It was enough two years ago. But to me, to continue this way, two more matches to go.”

Medvedev cites Djokovic and Nadal example

Medvedev said that no player in tennis is unbeatable, however impossible it may look. He cited Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as examples, saying people beat the duo even when they seemed invincible. The Russian said Alcaraz is no different even if the Spaniard can brilliantly execute every shot. He said looks to beat Alcaraz every time they play. He mentioned a couple of facets of his game he needs to improve to beat the defending champion, saying he needs to serve better.

This is not the first time that Medvedev and Alcaraz square off in a Majors semi-final in 2023. They faced each other in the Wimbledon semis, with the latter taking the win in straight sets. Alcaraz also won straight when the pair clashed in the Indian Wells Masters final this year. Medvedev knows he went down easy in their last couple of matches and will be gunning for revenge.