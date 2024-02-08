How ‘Foodie’ Roger Federer Maintained His Fitness For 20+ Years With Special, Homemade Spaghetti Napoletana Recipe

Roger Federer has often spoken about his love for pasta, saying he has consumed variations of the dish since childhood. The Roger Federer favorite food or rather dish over the years, especially before matches, is a plate of Spaghetti alla Napoletana, aka Spaghetti Pomodoro. His chefs have often made it for him with a curated recipe either when he was on the ATP Tour or even at home.

Advertisement

Federer has made no secret of the fact that he is a foodie, appreciating cuisines from all across the world. He is a frequent patron of Dishoom, a popular Parsi Indian restaurant in London. The Swiss icon is a huge fan of his country’s specialities like fondue, chocolates, and ice-creams. Additionally, he enjoys indulging in pizzas, once teasing Novak Djokovic with a gluten-free pizza.

His love for pasta makes him the perfect ambassador for Barilla, one of the biggest pasta manufacturers in the world. Roger Federer has been associated with the Italian brand since 2017. In a commercial he shot in 2019, he played a chef who prepares the Spaghetti Pomodoro for a party.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the simple sauce and pasta dish is Federer’s staple meal before matches. The classic Italian dish is a long-standing favourite of the 20-time Grand Slam winner. As per the Daily Mail, the retired World No.1 ate a serving of Spaghetti Pomodoro three hours before his ties. Speaking to Barilla, he said he has been eating this pasta since he was a kid and it remains a constant to this day. Despite his frequent consumption for years, he revealed he cannot cook this dish.

Spaghetti Pomodoro, as Federer likes it, requires only seven ingredients. It is a very light pasta dish, unlike most other preparations with heavier and richer sauces. It provides the necessary carbohydrates required for fuelling up, without overdoing any components. Hence, it has helped the icon maintain his fitness while also savoring the great taste.

Spaghetti Pomodoro recipe: The ultimate Roger Federer favorite food

There are various ways to prepare the Spaghetti Pomodoro, with every chef modifying or adding some elements to give their own touch. It can also be altered into a heavier dish with a creamier sauce. However, Federer likes it simple and classic, cooked in the trademark Italian style. This Roger Federer favorite food requires only seven ingredients, as listed below.

Spaghetti

Barilla Basilico sauce

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Onion

Garlic clove, whole

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper

Fresh basil

Boil plenty of water to the boil and add rock salt, about seven grams per litre of water. Drop the Spaghetti in the boiling water and stir. Take a separate frying pan and heat half the olive oil on low flame. Add onion and garlic and cook until golden. Add the Basilico sauce (basils and tomato) and season with salt and pepper. Cooking over medium heat, stir occasionally for about three minutes.

Advertisement

Avoid cooking pasta fully and drain it. Mix with the tomato sauce, add cherry tomatoes and cooking pasta fully in the sauce. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil, topped with fresh basil.