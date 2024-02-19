Is Ons Jabeur married? How Tunisian Star's Key personal life element Could determine her comeback

Jan 15, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrates her victory over Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine In the first round of the women s singles at the Australian Open tennis.Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

As the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships advances to the next round with Paula Badosa taking on Lulu Sun, a major name is missing from the tournament. Former World No.2, Ons Jabeur will be missing the tournament due to her continuing injury. Now this has put the spotlight on one particular person, making fans wonder whether is Ons Jabeur married or not.

Ons Jabeur is indeed still married to Karim Kamoun, a Russian-Tunisian man. Kamoun was a former fencer, who has since retired and become Ons Jabeur’s fitness coach since mid-2017. He will be the key person to bring her back on her feet and get her match ready. It also adds responsibility on Kamoun to improve upon his own training techniques so that her wife, who is aged just 29, becomes fitter than ever before.

Jabeur took to her Instagram story and expressed her disappointment in missing out on the tournament, the tickets for which are available. The tennis star was previously scheduled to play in the WTA 1000 event but had to back out due to her knee injury. She has revealed that her pain is unbearable and she won’t recover in time. She will undergo medical treatment.

This will be the second year in a row that Jabeur will be missing the high-profile Middle East tournament. Last year too she missed the tournament due to her knee injury. It was then won by Barbora Krejcikova, who beat World No 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the final. Jabeur came back last year emphatically though to win the Credit One Charleston Open and the Ningbo Open. She also reached the Wimbledon final in 2023.

Jabeur is a huge draw from Tunisia, as she is the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in the history of ATP and WTA. Therefore, the fans from that region of the world and otherwise as well, will miss her big time in the tournament. Her recurring knee injury can affect her entire 2023 season. But the hope is she makes a comeback like last year and wins tournaments. In this regard, her husband can be of huge help.

Here are more FAQs on Ons Jabeur –

Who is Ons Jabeur’s coach?

Ons Jabeur’s coach is Issam Jellali. He is a former player from Tunisia, who represented his country three times (1998, 2002, 2003) at the Davis Cup.

Does Ons Jabeur have a child?

Ons Jabeur does not have any children as of yet. She and her husband live together in Sousse, Tunisia.

Has Ons Jabeur won a Grand Slam?

Ons Jabeur is yet to win a Grand Slam title in her career. She is a three-time finalist though. Jabeur reached the Wimbledon finals twice in back-to-back years of 2022 and 2023 but lost to Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova respectively. She also reached the US Open 2022 finals but lost to Iga Swiatek.

What is Ons Jabeur’s net worth?

The Ons Jabeur net worth is an estimated $8.5 million. Her earnings from prize money are $12,525,837.