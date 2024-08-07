Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Lashes Out at Chair Umpire For Poor Decision That Caused Early Montreal Exit

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield took to social media to express her frustration over a crucial point during Tiafoe’s match against the Chilean, Alejandro Tabilo at the Canadian Open 2024. Despite technology clearly showing the ball was out, the chair umpire awarded the point to Tabilo, sparking outrage among fans.

Someone please explain to me how they didn’t give Frances this point when it was clearly stated that his opponent hit the ball out … genuinely confused. 30-30, serving down 4-5. no player challenges, only electronic line calling. There was ELECTRONIC proof that he won the point pic.twitter.com/Y25JFL27yh — ayan broomfield (@AyanBroomfield) August 7, 2024

The point in question was pivotal. Tiafoe hit what appeared to be a winning shot and the return from the Chilean landed out but the umpire’s call awarded the point to Tabilo.

The VAR replay showed the ball was out, but the decision stood, causing uproar on social media. Ultimately, Tiafoe suffered a loss of 6-4, 6-2 to Tabilo.

Fans voiced their support for Tiafoe, with many calling out the umpire for not going with the VAR referral.

A controversial call was made by the chair umpire during a crucial point for Tiafoe pic.twitter.com/dVhCGvdsrF — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 7, 2024

Tiafoe has won a total of 3 ATP titles and his Grand Slam performance till date was at the 2022 US Open in which he reached the semifinals, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a 5-set match.

But after that, Tiafoe has failed to make a name for himself and has not won any titles since his win at the Stuttgart Open in 2023.

Tiafoe’s inconsistency continues

This controversial loss to Tabilo highlights an ongoing issue for Tiafoe: Inconsistency. Despite a strong showing at Wimbledon, he has struggled with maintaining his form over the past 18 months.

While the call was unfair, the American cannot blame it entirely and needs to work on his game ahead of the Cincinnati tournament.

An early exit might be a blessing in disguise, giving him time to rest and regroup before the next challenge. His potential is undeniable, but to compete at the highest level consistently, he needs to address these lapses and come back stronger.

With the Laver Cup coming up, there has been no statement made about Tiafoe being a part of Team World. Till now, the team consists of Shelton, Fritz, De Minaur and Tommy Paul.

Even though Tiafoe played exceptionally well in the 2023 edition, his chances of making it into the 2024 team look bleak if he fails to make a comeback in the North American swing.