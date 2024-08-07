mobile app bar

Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Lashes Out at Chair Umpire For Poor Decision That Caused Early Montreal Exit

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Lashes Out at Chair Umpire After Poor Call That Played a Part in Early Montreal Exit

© David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports, Ayan Broomfield’s Instagram Account.

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield took to social media to express her frustration over a crucial point during Tiafoe’s match against the Chilean, Alejandro Tabilo at the Canadian Open 2024. Despite technology clearly showing the ball was out, the chair umpire awarded the point to Tabilo, sparking outrage among fans.

The point in question was pivotal. Tiafoe hit what appeared to be a winning shot and the return from the Chilean landed out but the umpire’s call awarded the point to Tabilo.

The VAR replay showed the ball was out, but the decision stood, causing uproar on social media. Ultimately, Tiafoe suffered a loss of 6-4, 6-2 to Tabilo.

Fans voiced their support for Tiafoe, with many calling out the umpire for not going with the VAR referral. 

Tiafoe has won a total of 3 ATP titles and his Grand Slam performance till date was at the 2022 US Open in which he reached the semifinals, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a 5-set match. 

But after that, Tiafoe has failed to make a name for himself and has not won any titles since his win at the Stuttgart Open in 2023. 

Tiafoe’s inconsistency continues

This controversial loss to Tabilo highlights an ongoing issue for Tiafoe: Inconsistency. Despite a strong showing at Wimbledon, he has struggled with maintaining his form over the past 18 months. 

While the call was unfair, the American cannot blame it entirely and needs to work on his game ahead of the Cincinnati tournament.

An early exit might be a blessing in disguise, giving him time to rest and regroup before the next challenge. His potential is undeniable, but to compete at the highest level consistently, he needs to address these lapses and come back stronger. 

With the Laver Cup coming up, there has been no statement made about Tiafoe being a part of Team World. Till now, the team consists of Shelton, Fritz, De Minaur and Tommy Paul.

Even though Tiafoe played exceptionally well in the 2023 edition, his chances of making it into the 2024 team look bleak if he fails to make a comeback in the North American swing.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these