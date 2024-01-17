Jannik Sinner Leaves Fans in Splits With Hilarious, Fascinating Baywatch Admission Ft. David Hasselhoff at Australian Open 2024

After his straightforward second-round win at the 2024 Australian Open, Jannik Sinner gave a hilarious on-court interview, poking fun at his physique. He refused to reveal his exact weight, joking about going to the gym and getting ‘the Baywatch’ build.

Sinner advanced to the third round after beating qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday, January 17 (Tuesday 11 PM EST). In the post-match on-court interview, he talked about his plans for the following day, disclosing he has a day off. He said he would hit the gym, jokingly saying that he is skinny even if he doesn’t look so.

“Tomorrow I have a day off, trying to practice myself into match rhythm. I also will go to the gym. Even if you can’t see it, I’m skinny… but it’s okay.”

Unexpectedly, the interviewer asked him what his weight was. Sinner laughed and said it was a secret, to which the interviewer remarked it would be all-muscle. The Italian sent the crowd into raptures as he jokingly said yes. He stated he is happy with his current physique but his ultimate goal is to have a body like the stars of the hit 1990s American show, Baywatch.

“Of course, it’s all muscle. Unfortunately not but it’s ok. I’m happy with my physicality at the moment. Of course, it’s a dream to have the Baywatch physique but it’s ok.”

Baywatch, which ran from 1989 to 2001, was famous for starring extremely fit and good-looking stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Sinner indirectly hinted at having a body like Hasselhoff did on that show, in which he played a fit lifeguard across all the seasons. A 2017 movie adaptation also featured the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario in their best physiques.

Sinner is a title favourite and he strengthened his case after the win over De Jong. He endeared himself to fans with a couple of acts of sportsmanship. During the tie, he rushed to check on his opponent after the Dutchman took a tumble. In the post-match interview, Sinner praised De Jong, wishing him the best of luck for his future career. He said he was glad De Jong had reached this level and hoped to see him in more Grand Slams.

Jannik Sinner has been treating fans with his funny bone since 2019

Jannik Sinner captured fans’ attention as a quirky player with a sense of humor ever since he was spotted eating a carrot during a match in 2019. Cameras picked him munching on the vegetable during a changeover when most players usually prefer a banana or a protein bar. This went viral and spawned many memes, leading to the birth of the Carota Boys. The group of six childhood friends, all Sinner superfans, follow their favourite player around tournaments dressed in full-body carrot suits.

Sinner’s wit and jokes have made him a fan favorite over the years. After his win over Jesper de Jong, he showed his funny side again. As the retractable roof was drawn in during his fixture, the interviewer asked him if he felt better playing on Wednesday since he had a good indoors record in 2023. The World No.4 light-heartedly remarked he wanted the entire Australian Open to be held indoors (via The Tennis Letter).

In the third round, Sinner will face either Daniel Galan or Sebastian Baez. He could face his first big test in the Round of 16, potentially coming up against Frances Tiafoe or Karen Khachanov.