Jessica Pegula Slams Haters, Smashes Massive Myth About ‘Billionaire Heiress, Spoilt Brat’ Tags Given to Her by Tennis World

Aug 3, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates after match point against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia (not pictured) in a women s singles semifinal of the 2019 Citi Open at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The second season of the Netflix series, ‘Break Point’ is still gaining a lot of engagement despite the Australian Open 2024 having begun on Sunday. One tennis star to feature in the series is the World No.5 women’s singles player, Jessica Pegula. Although the American has impressed with her performances, she is often labelled as ‘Billionaire Heiress’, due to her rich parents. However, in one episode, Pegula has slammed these allegations and spoke about her family history.

Advertisement

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of American billionaire, Terry Pegula. According to Forbes, Terry Pegula has a net-worth of $6.8 billion. However, according to Jessica Pegula, her dad’s wealth has nothing to do with her success in tennis. The American has slammed haters for putting labels on her as she believes she has worked hard for her success.

Pegula believes that people assume she had an easy life because of her rich parents. However, the American cleared the air by admitting that her dad became a millionaire only after she turned 18 years of age. She further added that her father was old school and taught her the importance of hard work.

Advertisement

“Some people get this image that it’s really easy for me because my dad is very wealthy but that didn’t happen until I was 17 or 18. My dad was probably more hard on me than my mum, the more old-school one pushing me. They gave me a great childhood and instilled a lot of work ethic in me. This definitely got me to this point.”

Terry Pegula owns two sporting teams – NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Before turning towards sports, Pegula earned his money from oil and gas and lived a normal life. However, the tennis community has always assumed that Jessica Pegula comes from a wealthy family and had her path towards success comparatively easier.

Jessica Pegula net worth and prize money

Jessica Pegula is one of the best women’s players on the ATP Tour. The American has showcased her talent in singles as well as doubles. The 29-year-old is ranked number 5 in singles and is the top seed in doubles with her partner Coco Gauff. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica Pegula has a net worth of $10 million.

The American has earned $12,633,771 throughout her career in prize money and also has various sponsorship and endorsement deals. Pegula has been with Adidas since early on in her career. The sporting giants are in charge of the kit and essential supplies for the American during her matches.

Pegula uses Yonex racquets during her matches. The American has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Yonex. In 2023, Pegula even signed a deal with Stella Artois, the famous beer brand. The 29-year-old often features and promotes the beer with advertisements and posts.

Advertisement

Jessica Pegula is all set to kick off her Australian Open 2024 campaign against Rebecca Marino on Tuesday (5 AM EST scheduled time). Pegula will also team up with Coco Gauff again for their women’s doubles campaign, which would begin on Tuesday (7 PM IST scheduled time).