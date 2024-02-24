Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud Prediction and Live Streaming of Los Cabos Open 2024 Final: Upbeat Australian Aims to Stun Favorite Ruud

The Thompson vs Ruud Los Cabos Open 2024 final is set to be a blockbuster event. Australia’s Jordan Thompson and Norway’s Casper Ruud will be playing under perfect conditions with the temperature expected to be around 22 Degrees Celsius with clear skies. The SportsRush’s Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud prediction is in favor of the Norwegian star to win in three sets.

Both Jordan Thompson and Casper Ruud have had to face tough opponents throughout the tournament. Thompson defeated the top seed and pre-tournament favorite Alexander Zverev in the semi-final to book a place in the final. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud defeated the second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to the final. Now, both the stars are set to collide with a shot at the title at Los Cabos.

Where to watch Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud live?

The Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud Los Cabos Open 2024 final will be telecasted live all over the world on Challenger TV. However, the viewers in United States can watch the match live on Tennis Channel as well.

What is the Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud head to head?

Jordan Thompson and Casper Ruud are tied 2-2 on head-to-head. The duo first met in the Challenger trophy in Calgary in 2018, when the two met in the semi-final. Thompson ended up winning the match. However, Ruud won their next two encounters to take a 2-1 lead. In their last encounter though, Thompson got a famous 5-set win at Wimbledon 2021.

How much money will Los Cabos Open 2024 winner take home?

The winner of the Los Cabos Open 2024 final will win $139,190 in prize money. Meanwhile, the finalist will take home $81,195 in prize money.

What is Casper Ruud’s ranking?

Casper Ruud is ranked No.12 in the world in men’s singles. The Norwegian star was ranked as high as No.2 in 2022, and has 10 titles under his belt. However, if Ruud wins the title in Los Cabos, he will earn more points and close in on the top 10 again.