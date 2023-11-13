“Kobe Bryant’s Original Number”: Brands & Fans Ecstatic as Novak Djokovic Clinches Record and Guarantees Another

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reveals a t-shirt honoring the memory of friend and former NBA great, the late Kobe Bryant, during the trophy ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev (rear) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic got his 2023 ATP Finals campaign off to a winning start, extending a major record and guaranteeing another. He beat Holger Rune in the first round-robin match, ensuring he would finish as the Year-End No.1. Certain to stay atop the rankings for a significant time, he is set to extend his record for most weeks at No.1 and breach the 400-week milestone. Fans and brands reacted on social media to Djokovic’s feats after his victory.

Rune was tipped to be Djokovic’s most challenging match-up in the ATP Finals. True to the prediction, the Dane made the defending champion work hard for a three-setter. With the win, the Serb cemented the ATP Year-End No.1 rank for the eighth time in 13 seasons that he has played in. Pete Sampras sits second, finishing No.1 at the end of the year six times. Fellow Big 3 members Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, alongside Jimmy Connors, are tied in third with five each.

Except in 2022 when Carlos Alcaraz usurped him, Novak Djokovic finished the season atop the rankings three times in the last four years. At 36, he also became the oldest ever to achieve this prestigious feat.

Set to be the World No.1 until at least January 8, 2024, he is guaranteed to become the first man to spend 400 weeks at No.1. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is currently on 399 weeks. Hence, his milestone 400th week will begin on November 20. Already the record-holder for most weeks at No.1 by a significant distance, he is certain to increase the gap even further. By January 8, he will have logged 406 weeks at the peak of the ATP Rankings. There is a massive gulf between Djokovic and second-placed Federer, who spent 310 weeks as No.1.

Djokovic improved upon two humungous records he already held. He extended his lead over the second-placed players, further pulling into a league of his own.

Fans reacts as Novak Djokovic writes history again

Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a clash that lasted over three hours. This was just the first step in his ATP Finals title defence but it brought a multitude of records for him. He further widened the gap between him and the rest of the field, enhancing his records for most Year-End No.1 finished and most weeks as World No.1.

Djokovic’s main sponsor, Lacoste, and other fans reacted on social media, hailing him as the GOAT player. The French brand reposted the announcement with a series of crown emojis. Fans reacted to this, saying Lacoste signing up Djokovic was a masterstroke. One user said the brand will have a ‘great part’ if a movie is made on the legendary Serb’s life.

A popular tennis fan page on X (formerly Twitter) recalled Djokovic’s tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning his 24th Grand Slam. It referred to the former’s eighth finish as the Year-End No.1, saying it was Bryant’s original number.

More fans reacted to Djokovic’s records. One user said the Serb worked hard for years and is finally reaping the rewards. One fan put 400 weeks in terms of years to better convey the magnitude of the achievement.

Comment

Comment

Another Reddit user pointed out how Djokovic is gradually pulling clear of Nadal and Federer. One fan said now he is breaking his own records.

Comment

As he chases yet another record, a seventh ATP Finals trophy, Djokovic will focus all his attention on the year-end championships. He will face local favourite Jannik Sinner in the next group clash on November 14.