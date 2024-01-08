“Landed on My Side”: Coco Gauff Says She’s Not Carlos Alcaraz Thanks to Failed Drop Shot

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of Czech Republic, during their third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Image Credits: © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coco Gauff started off her 2024 season in grand fashion. The American superstar defended her title in Auckland to kick off an exciting season. During her win in Auckland, Gauff attempted a drop shot and got it totally wrong. The American later laughed if off saying she was not as good as Carlos Alcaraz.

Gauff has enjoyed her best form since the team up with Brad Gilbert at the end of 2023. Now, the teenager has continued her remarkable form with a win at the Auckland Classic 2024. The American defeated Elina Svitolina 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the title in front of a packed crowd. During the game, Gauff tried a drop shot which went horribly wrong, drawing a bit of laughter from the crowd.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Gauff laughed it off saying it was the worst shot of the year. The American further added that she could not help laughing after the ball landed on her side from her own drop shot. Then, the American compared her drop shot to Carlos Alcaraz’s and admitted that she is not as good as the Spaniard yet.

“I don’t even know what that was. It landed on my side.. It had to be the worst shot of the year. I couldn’t do anything but laugh… I was working on my drop shots. I’m not Carlos Alcaraz”

Carlos Alcaraz has used the forehand drop shot a lot. The Spaniard has made that his go to move to win a point. The young sensation from Spain uses the drop shot on the forehand 2.83 times per match, with a victory percentage of 67.7%, and the backhand 1.34 times per match, with a win percentage of 52.1%. With these numbers, Alcaraz has made the drop shot is own lethal weapon during matches.

Coco Gauff aiming for Australian Open glory

Coco Gauff has made a name for herself on every surface she has played in. The American burst onto the scene at the French Open and grabbed the attention of the tennis world. However, Gauff could not turn her immense potential into success. Now, under the watchful eyes of Brad Gilbert, Coco Gauff finally looks like the player she could potentially be.

Gauff has failed to make any significant impact on the hard courts in Australian. The American has reached the fourth round in 2020 and 2023, but has not taken the next step. However, this Australian Open can be a start of something special for the teenager. Gauff has won 29 of her last 33 singles matches and is one of the most in-form players on tour. The 19 year-old will face competition from Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, but will fancy her chances at the Australian Open. The American is ranked number 3 in the world, going into the 2024 season.