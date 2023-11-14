“Makes Me Love Him More”: Beautiful Fan Moment With Carlos Alcaraz Has Fans Swooning

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after losing to Daniil Medvedev in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz is currently in Turin, participating in his maiden ATP Finals. Before the tournament kicked off on November 12, all qualified players attended ceremonies and interviews and interacted with fans. One visually impaired fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared her experience meeting Alcaraz and his kind act. Other fans hailed the Spaniard and gushed over his good-hearted gesture.

Since his breakthrough 2022 season, Carlos Alcaraz has cultivated a huge following, becoming a fan favorite. This is not only because of his on-court exploits but also because of his pleasant nature. He endeared himself further to the masses after a fan recounted her meeting with him a few days before the ATP Finals started.

User @FreakySoul8 on X revealed that she was in a group of fans getting autographs and photos with the World No.2. Alcaraz noticed her white cane, held by visually impaired or completely blind persons. The Italian fan said she could not properly see him, or anything, since it was dark. However, after he became aware of her disability, Alcaraz softly touched her shoulders to ensure she knew he has seen and is listening to her.

Other users were left swooning over Alcaraz after @FreakySoul8 told the story of their interaction and his thoughtful gesture. She, too, continued lavishing praise in her replies to the comments and reactions on her post. Users called Alcaraz a ‘sweetheart’, admiring his actions.

More fans reiterated their love for Alcaraz. One said such acts of kindness is a reason why he is someone kids can look up to.

Despite his recent on-court struggles, Alcaraz has maintained his kindness and positivity. He is heralded as Novak Djokovic’s successor not only in terms of tennis success, but also in fan-following and global appeal. At just 20, he already has a legion of hardcore fans and such acts will only make him more lovable.

Carlos Alcaraz has always been kind and considerate with fans, earning a lot of love

Carlos Alcaraz has always been a fans’ player. Hence, he is loved by tennis viewers from all over the world. The two-time Grand Slam winner acknowledged the global support he receives in a broadcaster video (via Star Sports). He appreciated the massive fanbase he has in India, thanking them for following him and hoped to meet them physically soon.

Alcaraz also never misses out on signing some autographs after his matches and training sessions. Regardless of the result and his mood, he takes time out to sign a few balls and posters to make his fans’ day. Many videos of the Spaniard ensuring he can give out as many autographs as possible have been posted online.

With his amiable and considerate attitude, he seems to have very few detractors. After losing his first match in the 2023 ATP Finals against Alexander Zverev, he received immense support from all corners, rather than being mocked. Alcaraz will want to get his form back and put up some great performances for himself and his fans.