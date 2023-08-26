“Shows That He’s Down & He’s Going to Lose”: Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic’s Biggest Advantage

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz talked about Novak Djokovic and certain elements of the Serb’s game he would want in his own. Alcaraz explicitly mentioned the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s mental fortitude as his most important tool. The Spaniard added that he wants to incorporate that mental strength into his game.

Alcaraz used the recent Cincinnati final as an example of Djokovic’s admirable mentality. The Serbian star showed incredible resilience to bounce back from one set down to win an epic final. Alcaraz recalled it and said he wanted to learn the mental fortitude shown by Djokovic in that match.

Carlos Alcaraz says Djokovic is a ‘mental rock’

The Alcaraz – Djokovic rivalry is one of the hottest on the tennis circuit right now. The duo have served up matches of the highest quality, most recently the Cincinnati Open final. Djokovic came out on top after nearly four hours after losing the first set. He struggled at the start of the second set as well but came back with a bang. Alcaraz even had a match point which the Serb saved. Djokovic showed great mental strength to not give up despite the heat taking its toll on him. He fought off Alcaraz to win the third set and the match.

Alcaraz was not shy of praising Djokovic in the presser, terming the World No.2 as one of the greatest tennis players. Asked what aspect of Djokovic’s game he would want to take away and model into his own approach, Alcaraz talked about the Serb’s never-give-up attitude. The Spaniard elaborated on how the latter makes it look like he is down and out in difficult situations, but always bounces back with the belief that he can win. Alcaraz added that this was Djokovic’s best quality and that he tries to learn and add to his game.

“Probably his mental rock. I going to say he never give up. I mean, tough, tough moment, probably he shows that he’s down and he’s going to lose, and he’s always give the chance to himself to keep playing and be able to win. “Probably that’s the most important thing that he has, and I try to take in my own game. Like in the final that we played, it was exactly the same I’m talking about. That’s something that I learn and I’ll try to do in my own game.”

Alcaraz’s referring to Djokovic as a ‘mental rock’ is the most apt description of the legend. Alcaraz has had first-hand experience of Djokovic’s mental resilience. The Spaniard is already one of the best players in the world, and if he develops mental fortitude like the Serb, he will become unstoppable.

Alcaraz – Djokovic rivalry can see a fresh chapter added at the US Open

With Djokovic’s win over Alcaraz in Cincinnati, the head-to-head between them stands at 2-2. Either one of them has the opportunity to pull ahead if a potential match-up happens at Flushing Meadows. After the Cincinnati final, fans have been asking for a repeat in the US Open final. The duo, being World No. 1 and 2, are in opposite ends of the draw, meaning a high-stakes clash could only happen in what would be a blockbuster final.

Alcaraz will face a tougher route, with Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev on his side of the draw. Djokovic, meanwhile, has an easier path. He could potentially face Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud in the latter stages. The Serbian is returning after missing the event last year due to his unvaccinated status. With Alcaraz the defending champion, a potential final between them can be a mouth-watering clash.