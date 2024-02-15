Marcos Giron Ranking, Coaches, Residence and Prize Money: All You Need to Know About The New American Tennis Sensation

Jan 16, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Marcos Giron of the United States plays a shot against Jack Draper (not pictured) of Great Britain in Round 1 of the Men’s Singles on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

While Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe are waving the banner high for American tennis, Marcos Giron is the new sensation to come out of the States. Giron, who was born, brought up, and resides in Thousand Oaks, California, has been going well in the tennis circuit of late. Here’s looking at some of his finest performances in recent times.

Advertisement

Giron, aged 30, has been playing professional tennis for only a few years now. He reached the third round of the French Open last year, the farthest he has been in Grand Slams. However, it was his performance at the Dallas Open 2024, that stunned everyone. Giron reached the finals, for only the second time in his ATP career. Although he lost in the finals to Tommy Paul by 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 3-6, Giron burst into the scene.

Giron reached the finals of the Dallas Open 2024, on the back of two back-to-back upsets. Giron, at rank 52, beat world no. 19 Adrian Mannarino of France by 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals. He dominated the match against a much stronger opponent right from the word go. He beat Mannarino once again more recently at the Delray Beach Open Round of 16 match by 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1. Barring one set, it was once again a top display of tennis by Giron.

Advertisement

Before beating Mannarino at the semi-final of the Dallas Open, Marcos Giron met another strong opponent and a fine prospect of winning the Dallas Open, Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe ranks 15 in the ATP rankings but that didn’t bother Giron, who won 6-1, 6-4 against him in the quarterfinals. Marcos Giron looked in sublime touch till the finals when Tommy Paul ended his run. He is still looking in fine touch as he prepares for his Delray Beach Open quarter-final match against Patrick Kypson.

The last time Giron reached an ATP final was at the San Diego Open in 2022. He defeated Dan Evans in his semi-final match. Brandon Nakashima defeated Giron in the finals then.

Giron has accumulated $3,875,260 USD in prize money in his tennis career so far. He has the honor of upsetting Ben Shelton in last year’s Delray Beach Open, Roberto Caraballes Baena at the BMW Open, Holger Rune at the Canadian Open, and home favorite Yoshihito Nishioka at the Japan Open Tennis Championships, alongside Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the same tournament. Marcos Giron looks like a force to reckon with.

Here are some FAQs about Marcos Giron –

Advertisement

What is the Giron ranking?

The current Marcos Giron ranking is 52nd in the world in the men’s singles category.

Who coaches Marcos Giron?

Marcos Giron is coached by Maxime Tabatruong and Karue Sell.

When did Giron turn professional?

Marcos Giron turned professional in 2020, and his first-ever win at any Majors came at the 2020 US Open against Marc Polmans.

Which college did Giron go to?

Marcos Giron is an alumnus of UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles)

Where does Marcos Giron stay?

Marcos Giron lives in Thousand Oaks, California, the same place he was born to Colombian parents.