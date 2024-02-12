Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Rotterdam Open 2024 Round 1 Match

The first round of the Rotterdam Open is set to begin and the fans are excited at the prospect of the return of their favorite stars. One of the most anticipated first round match is the Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime clash. This will be the third meeting between the duo, with previous two tied at 1-1.

Maxime Cressy has won both his qualifying matches to reach the main draw. The American would hope to get a big scalp early on in the tournament, as he is yet to get a big result in 2024. However, Cressy will enter the match as a massive underdog against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Although the Canadian has had an underwhelming season so far, he will start the match as favorite. Auger-Aliassime lost in the third round against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. Also, the Canadian star suffered a semi-final defeat against Alexander Bublik at Montpellier. However, Felix Auger-Aliassime is a former Rotterdam Open winner and would fancy his chances. The Cressy vs Auger-Aliassime prediction by The SportsRush is in favor of Felix Auger-Aliassime winning in 3 sets.

What are the Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds?

According to Pokerstars, Felix Auger-Aliassime will start the match as the favorite. The Canadian has his odds set at 1.30, as compared to Maxime Cressy’s 3.00.

Where to watch Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime live streaming?

The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy match is set to be telecasted on Tennis Channel across the United States. Along with Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy clash, all the other Rotterdam Open matches will be streamed live on Tennis Channel.

How much prize money has Felix Augur-Aliassime won in his career?

Felix Auger-Aliassime is widely regarded as one of the most talented players on the ATP Tour. The 23-year-old has won five titles throughout his career so far. Over the years, Auger-Aliassime has already made $12,166,684 in prize money.

Where is Maxime Cressy ranked in tennis?

The current Maxime Creddy ranking in 170 in men’s singles. The American has struggled in recent years but still has time on his side. Also, the 26-year-old has a career high ranking of 31, and will look to get back to his best in 2024.