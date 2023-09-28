“More Than Happy If…”: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Surprisingly Unambitious 2024 Goals

Carlos Alcaraz recently outlined his surprisingly modest goals for the 2024 season. Going by his words, there are no major ambitions that he is looking forward to achieving in the next year. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the ATP China Open, he said he is happy with how his current season is going and would want 2024 to be similar.

Advertisement

Alcaraz missed the Australian Open this year due to injury. Playing in all Grand Slams in 2024 is one of his foremost targets. He, however, would seemingly be satisfied just by winning the Wimbledon title again.

Carlos Alcaraz states simple goal for 2024

Returning to action after his 2023 US Open semi-final exit, Alcaraz is in Beijing for his maiden Asian swing. He will participate in the China Open in Beijing, followed by the Shanghai Masters. With Novak Djokovic skipping the events, the Spaniard will want to win both tournaments and narrow the gap in the race for the year-end No.1.

Advertisement

In an official press conference, Alcaraz was asked about his ambitions for the next year and how he felt about his current season. He said he wants to play all four Grand Slams in 2024 and have a season similar to this year. The World No.2 said his goal is simply to win the same tournaments in 2024 as he won this year. He also expressed his satisfaction with his results in the current season. Alcaraz added that 2023 is not yet over and he wants to do well in the few remaining competitions.

“Well, next year I’m looking for playing the four Grand Slams. I hope to not miss any of them. I will try to do the same things that I’m doing this year. I would be more than happy if I won the same tournaments that I won so far of the results that I’m doing this year. That’s my goal to next year. That’s obvious. Right now I’m really happy with the level I’m playing, with the result I receive so far. The year is not over. There is few tournaments ahead. So hopefully to end that year as good as it started.”

Alcaraz is expected to be Djokovic’s primary challenger for all Majors titles next year. His meteoric rise in the past couple of years has seen heavy expectations placed upon him. However, he has chosen to remain modest and keep it lowkey before heading into 2024.

Alcaraz talks about how he deals with high praise from legends

Not only fans and viewers, but even legends of the game have high expectations from Alcaraz. Veterans like Billie Jean King, Mats Wilander, and Bjorn Borg have waxed lyrical about him. And so have modern-day legends like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, heralding him as the future of tennis.

When asked about the pressure such hopes create, Alcaraz said he does not feel the burden. He said it is great to hear such praise from icons of the game but he does not take it literally. He said he feels happy to hear them but he does not ‘listen’ to it.

Advertisement

“Well, I don’t feel that pressure. For me is great to be surrounded by legends and hear good words from them. But I try not to take as important as it is. It’s just be happy to hear that and try to simulate it on the court, you know, my joy. It’s something great for me, but I try not to listen it too much.”

Already boasting a trophy cabinet that overshadows most contemporaries, Alcaraz will want to continue expanding it. He will have his eyes on the two remaining ATP Masters and the ATP Finals this year, before focusing on 2024.