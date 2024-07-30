mobile app bar

Nick Kyrgios Backs Novak Djokovic After Rafael Nadal Superfan Slams Him for Gesture Towards Crowd

Rishika Singh
Published

Image Credits: © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Did Novak Djokovic have the last laugh over Rafael Nadal? While the Serb would like to believe so, his one particular action has divided the tennis world. After a hard-fought win in their blockbuster Olympics clash, Djokovic made a gesture towards the crowd with his ears as he had managed to beat their favorite player on his favorite surface. 

While it was one of Djokovic’s all-time best performances, the gesture was unnecessary and disrespectful towards Nadal, according to many tennis enthusiasts. Several Nadal superfans, such as Fred Mayer, took to social media to criticize Djokovic’s actions.

Even though some fans praised the Serb’s passion and competitive spirit, others felt that it was rather unsporty of him to do such a thing especially after he won. 

In fact, Mayer even questioned whether Djokovic is likeable outside of Serbia. Although the answer is yes, Nick Kyrgios confirmed the same with his reply to the ATP scribe’s tweet.

Known for his own outspoken nature, Kyrgios backed Djokovic. His reply disagreed with the initial post, clearly stating that he is in fact a big fan of the Serb.


Kyrgios himself is no stranger to controversies and has had his fair share of clashes with crowds. His flamboyant and sometimes confrontational behavior on court has often put him at odds with fans and officials alike.

While they were as good as enemies in the past, Kyrgios and Djokovic have a strong friendship now ever since the Australian stood up for the former World No.1 publicly when he was barred from playing in the Australian Open 2022 for not being vaccinated.

In more than one way, both Kyrgios and Djokovic are seen as rebels within the tennis world. As both consider themselves as mavericks, it helped them establish a unique bond with each other, who both believe in being true to themselves, regardless of public opinion.

Coming back to the Olympics, Djokovic’s next match will be against Germany’s Dominic Koepfer in the third round. Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on July 31, which is set to air at 7 PM ET in the US on ESPN and midnight BST in the UK on BBC.

Djokovic will have to shrug off the outside noise surrounding his controversies to focus on his journey. Rest assured, it will be one of the most talked-about storylines, as he aims to add the elusive Olympic gold medal to his already illustrious trophy cabinet.

